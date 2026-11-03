ACTRA Mag 4G Makes Its Debut As An Always-Connected AI Wearable

ACTRA MAG 4G. ALWAYS CONNECTED, THE RELIABLE AI.

ACTRA opens its U.S. Early Bird Program, offering exclusive pricing starting at $199 and special benefits for the first 2,000 units.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ACTRA, the personal AI brand developed by Stavecho Intelligence, has launched ACTRA Mag 4G, its first AI-powered wearable pendant, alongside the opening of its official website and U.S. Early Bird Program.

Designed to make personal AI more accessible in everyday situations, ACTRA Mag 4G brings independent cellular connectivity, intelligent assistance, and natural voice interaction into a compact, screen-free device. The launch marks ACTRA's first step toward building a personal AI experience that extends across work, travel, and daily life.

Meet ACTRA Mag 4G: Personal AI, Always Within Reach

As AI becomes part of everyday productivity, the way people access AI is evolving. ACTRA Mag 4G introduces a wearable approach that allows users to interact with AI more naturally, without constantly reaching for a smartphone or switching between applications.

At the center of the experience is built-in 4G, enabling the pendant to connect independently to cellular networks without relying on a smartphone hotspot or Wi-Fi. Whether commuting, moving between meetings, exercising, or traveling, users can access voice-based AI assistance while keeping their hands free and their attention on what they are doing.

One Pendant, Four Connected AI Capabilities

ACTRA Mag 4G combines four capabilities designed to support different aspects of daily life.

Ambient Mode: ACTRA provides an on-body interface for capturing relevant information and user requests throughout the day, creating a more accessible starting point for personal AI interactions.

Long-Term Memory: The system organizes information around conversations, people, projects, and commitments, helping users retrieve important details and maintain context across different activities.

Proactive Insights: By connecting relevant information across time and situations, ACTRA is designed to highlight potential risks, overlooked details, and opportunities that may require attention.

Real-Time Execution: With AI agent capabilities and supported third-party integrations, ACTRA aims to help users transform requests into actions, from organizing meeting notes to preparing follow-ups and managing tasks.

Together, these capabilities establish a connected experience that goes beyond individual voice commands, supporting a more continuous relationship between users and their personal AI assistant.

A Compact Design Built for Everyday Wear

ACTRA Mag 4G weighs approximately 22 grams and features a minimalist magnetic design that can be worn around the neck, attached to clothing, or paired with a wristband. Without a display or camera, the device prioritizes a discreet, voice-first experience. Three interaction methods allow users to access its capabilities:

Double Tap: Activate ACTRA by tapping the device twice.

Press & Hold: Press and hold to speak, then release to send a request.

Voice Wake: Activate the assistant hands-free with "Hey Stavia."

The combination of independent connectivity, lightweight hardware, and flexible wearing options is intended to make AI assistance more naturally available throughout the day.

Supporting Work, Travel, and Everyday Moments

ACTRA Mag 4G is designed for people who regularly move between conversations, meetings, and tasks.

During a busy workday, the pendant can help capture important meeting details, organize follow-up items, and provide context for upcoming discussions. Through its memory and contextual intelligence capabilities, users can revisit relevant information without manually searching through multiple applications.

Outside the workplace, ACTRA offers a convenient way to capture spontaneous ideas, review daily plans, and interact with an AI assistant while on the move.

The product reflects ACTRA's broader ambition to make personal AI more useful through continuous accessibility, contextual understanding, and the ability to support real-world action.

U.S. Early Bird Program Now Available

To mark the introduction of ACTRA Mag 4G, ACTRA has opened an Early Bird Program for U.S. customers, offering exclusive benefits for the first 2,000 units. Two purchase options are available:

Early Bird Full Payment - $199.9 Customers can purchase ACTRA Mag 4G at the Early Bird price, including six months of AI Plus and 4G data service.

Early Bird Reservation - $19.9 Customers can place a reservation deposit to secure the $199 Early Bird price, including one month of AI Plus and 4G service.

The program also includes permanent free access to AI Basic, while customers purchasing within the first 2,000-unit allocation receive a complimentary wristband. Customers can explore the product and access the Early Bird offers at

About ACTRA

ACTRA is a personal AI brand developed by Stavecho Intelligence, an AI-native technology company focused on building intelligent devices that integrate naturally into everyday life. With ACTRA Mag 4G, the brand brings together independent connectivity, contextual intelligence, long-term memory, and AI-driven task execution in a wearable form factor.

ACTRA's vision is to make personal AI continuously accessible, helping people stay connected to their information, priorities, and everyday goals. For more information, visit .

Media Contact: Stavecho Intelligence

Website:

Product Website:

Keely Li

Stavecho Intelligence

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ACTRA Mag 4G Makes Its Debut as an Always-Connected AI Wearable News Provided By Stavecho Intelligence November 03, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Technology



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