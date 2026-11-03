Downtown Salt Lake City Offers Families Cultural Attractions Beyond The Ski Slopes

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Salt Lake City is known for world-class skiing and snowboarding, but families visiting the city will find much more to explore once they step off the mountain. Museums, wildlife encounters, historic landmarks and hands-on learning experiences sit within easy reach of downtown, making the city a destination for traveling families in every season. Utah's travel and tourism industry generated a record $13.7 billion in visitor spending in 2025, according to the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah.In downtown Salt Lake City, families can spend an afternoon under the dome at Clark Planetarium or let younger children play and learn at Discovery Gateway Children's Museum, both located at The Gateway. TRAX light rail connects these and other downtown destinations, so families can move between attractions without the need to drive.Temple Square offers another downtown outing, including the newly renovated Temple Square Visitors' Center. Nearby, the FamilySearch Library gives families the chance to explore their ancestry together. Interest in the area is expected to grow ahead of the Salt Lake Temple open house, scheduled for April 5 through October 1, 2027, with free timed reservations now available through TempleSquare.Families can round out a trip with Utah's Hogle Zoo, home to animals from around the world, or plan a day trip to Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper. Utah Olympic Park in Park City lets families experience a venue from the 2002 Olympic Winter Games, pairing a mountain outing with a look at Utah's Olympic history.DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Salt Lake City Downtown offers an all-suite option for families visiting the city. Each suite includes a separate living area and 50-inch TVs, giving parents and kids room to spread out after a full day of exploring. The heated indoor pool provides on-site recreation between outings, and a nearby TRAX station connects guests to downtown attractions. Every stay begins with the hotel's signature warm chocolate chip cookie.###About DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Salt Lake City DowntownLocated at 110 West 600 South in Salt Lake City, Utah, the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Salt Lake City Downtown is a 9-story property featuring an all-suite layout. The hotel maintains an inventory of 241 suites, each equipped with separate living areas, refrigerators, microwaves, and 42-inch plasma televisions. The facility provides high-speed internet access at speeds of 500+ Mbps. Meeting and event operations are supported by 8 distinct meeting rooms, including a divisible ballroom, which supply a combined event capacity for up to 410 attendees and feature a 3,666-square-foot main conference room. On-site facilities include an indoor pool and a 24-hour fitness center outfitted with treadmills and Peloton bikes.

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Downtown Salt Lake City Offers Families Cultural Attractions Beyond the Ski Slopes News Provided By Cogwheel Marketing & Analytics November 03, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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