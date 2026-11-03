The Jazz Sanctuary Announces Three Free November Concerts, Launches Annual Fundraising Campaign

The Jazz Sanctuary announces 3 free November concerts, launches annual fundraising campaign as its 15th anniversary season draws to a close, the Philadelphia nonprofit looks toward 2027 with nearly 1,000 performances and more than 36,000 audience visits to its credit.

Alan Segal is the founder and Executive Director of The Jazz Sanctuary, one of the Philadelphia region's most distinctive nonprofit performing arts organizations.

The Philadelphia nonprofit looks toward 2027 with nearly 1,000 performances and more than 36,000 audience visits to its credit.

- Alan Segal, Founder & Executive Director of The Jazz SanctuaryPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As The Jazz Sanctuary nears the conclusion of its 15th anniversary season, one of the Philadelphia region's most distinctive nonprofit performing arts organizations will present three free live jazz concerts in November, as well as launching its annual fundraising campaign in support of its mission to bring live jazz to communities throughout the region.Founded in 2011 by Alan Segal, The Jazz Sanctuary has become a familiar presence in churches, community centers, senior residences and other gathering places across Greater Philadelphia. Through its popular "Jazz & Joe" performances, the organization offers professional live jazz in welcoming community settings, without charging admission or requiring contributions.As of October 2026, The Jazz Sanctuary had completed 978 performances, with 11 additional events scheduled before the end of the year. The organization has also recorded nearly 37,000 audience visits through October 8, reflecting the enduring appeal of its musicians and the communities that have welcomed them over the past 15 years."Our audiences are responsive, warm, and welcoming at every event," said Segal, The Jazz Sanctuary's founder and executive director. "The audience has become part of my extended family."Three November Concerts Across the RegionThe Jazz Sanctuary's November schedule features three performances in Bucks County and Philadelphia, continuing its tradition of bringing live jazz directly into neighborhood venues..Thursday, Nov. 5, 7 p.m. – Church of the Incarnation, 1505 Makefield Road, Morrisville, PA 19067 – An evening of the always popular“Jazz & Joe” with coffee, treats, and live music featuring The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet: James Dell'Orefice (piano), Eddie Etkins (saxophone), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Bruce Kaminsky (bass) and Randy Sutin (vibes)..Thursday, Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m. – Trinity Church Buckingham, Routes 202 & 413, Buckingham, PA 18912 – An evening of "Jazz & Joe" featuring The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet: James Dell'Orefice (piano), Eddie Etkins (saxophone), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Alan Segal (bass) and Randy Sutin (vibes)..Sunday, Nov. 15, 2 p.m. – The Church of St. Alban's, 500 Fairthorne Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19128 – An afternoon of "Jazz & Joe" featuring The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet: James Dell'Orefice (piano), Eddie Etkins (saxophone), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Alan Segal (bass) and Randy Sutin (vibes).All three performances are free and open to the public. Updated concert information is available at schedule-of-events-updated-weekly.A Personal Journey, and a Musical Mission That ContinuesFor Segal, the final months of 2026 have also represented a personal milestone.Following a fractured hip in November 2025 and months of rehabilitation, the 85-year-old musician has been working toward a return to performing alongside the colleagues who have helped build The Jazz Sanctuary into a regional institution.Despite additional physical challenges, Segal recently returned to the stage for a performance lasting approximately 90 minutes, a meaningful step in his recovery and a reflection of his determination to continue doing what he loves."I'm working hard at rehabilitation and although I won't be as I was, it's my wish that I'll be more so," Segal wrote in a recent letter to supporters. "I intend to keep playing as long as I am able."Throughout his recovery, The Jazz Sanctuary's musicians continued performing, ensuring that the organization's concert schedule and community mission remained uninterrupted.The ensemble's musical continuity is, itself, remarkable. Segal, saxophonist Eddie Etkins and drummer Leon Jordan Sr. have performed together for 15 years, with vibraphonist Randy Sutin joining 13 years ago and pianist James Dell'Orefice eight years ago.The Jazz Sanctuary's mission and Segal's personal story have also attracted significant media attention in recent months.In August, Philadelphia's 6abc Action News featured Segal in its "Art of Aging" series, highlighting his dedication to bringing live jazz to the community while recovering from his injuries. The segment offered viewers an inside look at the musician and the nonprofit organization he founded.More recently, entertainment writer Denny Dyroff profiled Segal and The Jazz Sanctuary in his October "On Stage" column in The Times, chronicling Segal's recovery, his commitment to returning to the stage and the musicians who have continued performing throughout his absence.Looking Toward 2027: Community Support Remains EssentialAs The Jazz Sanctuary prepares to enter its 16th year, the organization is also looking ahead to its annual fundraising campaign, scheduled for December 2026 and January 2027.A letter to longtime supporters and friends of the organization will be mailed beginning November 20, introducing this year's campaign and outlining the impact that individual contributions have made throughout The Jazz Sanctuary's history.This year's campaign takes on additional significance following the loss of two major, longtime corporate supporters, Compass Ion and Philadelphia Federal Credit Union. Without those sponsors, The Jazz Sanctuary will not be offering the matching contribution program that accompanied previous annual fundraising efforts.Segal emphasized that individual contributions remain essential to keeping the organization's performances accessible to everyone.Each two-hour performance represents approximately $750 in musician compensation and operating expenses, with Segal continuing to perform without compensation. The organization does not charge admission or require donations from its audience or host venues.As part of this year's fundraising effort, Segal has also committed to making a personal contribution of $2,500."The support from my band mates and you, our audience, has been exceptional," Segal wrote in his letter to supporters, reflecting on the encouragement he has received during his recovery.With nearly 1,000 performances to its credit and another year of community concerts on the horizon, The Jazz Sanctuary remains committed to the simple idea that has guided its work since its founding: live music should bring people together, and everyone should have an opportunity to experience it.

Jim DeLorenzo

Jim DeLorenzo Public Relations

+ +1 215-266-5943

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Alan Segal, Founder & Executive Director of The Jazz Sanctuary, interviewed on the "Storytelling with a Purpose" podcast with host Jim DeLorenzo.

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The Jazz Sanctuary Announces Three Free November Concerts, Launches Annual Fundraising Campaign News Provided By Jim DeLorenzo Public Relations November 03, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, U.S. Politics



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