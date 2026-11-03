Margaret's The Couture Cleaner Restores Hollywood Costumes For DIVA Exhibition At Denver Art Museum

Hollywood costumes restored by Margaret's the Couture Cleaner are featured in DIVA, the internationally touring V&A exhibition, now at the Denver Art Museum through January 31, 2027.

Liza Minnelli's emerald-green gown from New York, New York (1977), designed by Theodora Van Runkle, underwent specialized cleaning, color restoration, and beadwork repairs at Margaret's the Couture Cleaner.

Joan Crawford's historic costume from Mildred Pierce (1945), restored by Margaret's the Couture Cleaner for collector Norman Tipton, including delicate fabric repairs and recreation of the missing white scarf.

Historic costumes worn by Joan Crawford and Liza Minnelli, from collector Norman Tipton's collection, showcase specialized textile restoration.

- Chuck Horst, President, Margaret's the Couture Cleaner

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Margaret's the Couture Cleaner, a Southern California specialist in couture restoration, historic costume preservation, and museum textile conservation support, announces that two iconic Hollywood costumes restored by its artisans are featured in DIVA, the internationally acclaimed exhibition developed by London's Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A), now on view at the Denver Art Museum.

The garments, worn by screen legends Joan Crawford and Liza Minnelli, belong to the private collection of San Diego collector Norman Tipton, who entrusted Margaret's with their specialized cleaning, repair, and restoration. Following international presentations, DIVA has arrived at the Denver Art Museum, its exclusive United States venue, where the exhibition runs through January 31, 2027.

Restoring Joan Crawford's Historic Mildred Pierce Costume. Among the featured garments is an iconic black ensemble Joan Crawford wore in the Academy Award-winning 1945 film Mildred Pierce. When the costume arrived at Margaret's, its condition presented significant restoration challenges. Decades of deterioration had left numerous snags, tears, and areas of damaged fabric. The ensemble's distinctive white scarf was also missing.

Margaret's restoration artisans carefully repaired the damaged textiles, addressing structural and surface deterioration while respecting the garment's original construction and silhouette. The team also recreated the missing scarf, restoring an essential visual element of the historic costume. The completed ensemble represents an important example of how specialized textile restoration can help preserve Hollywood's material heritage for public exhibition and future study.

Reviving Liza Minnelli's Emerald-Green Gown from New York, New York. Equally remarkable is the restoration of an emerald-green evening gown Liza Minnelli wore in Martin Scorsese's 1977 musical drama New York, New York. Designed by celebrated Hollywood costume designer Theodora Van Runkle, the gown features dramatic draping, a plunging neckline, and intricate decorative beadwork. Years of deterioration left extensive staining, color loss, and damage to the gown's delicate embroidery.

Margaret's specialists undertook a multistage restoration process involving localized cleaning, specialized color treatment, and painstaking beadwork repairs.

The restoration required close attention to the garment's construction, decorative details, and historic character, helping revive its distinctive appearance while preserving its original craftsmanship.

From a San Diego Private Collection to an International Museum Exhibition. Both costumes are part of Norman Tipton's private collection, whose commitment to preserving Hollywood costume history has helped safeguard these important examples of American cinematic heritage. Their inclusion in DIVA highlights the essential relationship between private collectors, specialized textile restoration professionals, and cultural institutions.

“Historic costumes are irreplaceable records of artistry and craftsmanship. Our responsibility is to preserve their character while addressing the damage that time has caused, so future generations can continue to appreciate their cultural significance.” Chuck Horst, President, Margaret's the Couture Cleaner

The projects reflect Margaret's expertise in treating historically significant garments, including fragile textiles, vintage couture, intricate embellishments, and costumes requiring specialized repair and restoration.

DIVA: Celebrating the Power of Fashion and Performance.

Created by the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, DIVA explores the influence of extraordinary performers across opera, theater, film, dance, and popular music. The exhibition celebrates the relationship between fashion, personal identity, performance, and cultural influence through historic costumes, photographs, and archival objects.

The Denver Art Museum is the exhibition's exclusive U.S. venue through January 31, 2027.

For Margaret's, including these restored costumes in an internationally recognized exhibition underscores the importance of specialized conservation and restoration services in protecting fashion and performance history.

Specialized Textile Conservation and Historic Costume Restoration.

For nearly five decades, Margaret's the Couture Cleaner has provided specialized care for luxury garments, historic costumes, vintage couture, designer accessories, and important textiles. Its services include historic garment cleaning, couture restoration, delicate textile repairs, exhibition preparation, and preservation support for private collectors, museums, and cultural institutions. With facilities in Southern California and nationwide service through CleanByMail®, Margaret's serves clients seeking expert care for valuable garments and textile collections.

Learn more about Margaret's:

Explore the DIVA exhibition at the Denver Art Museum:

About Margaret's the Couture Cleaner

Margaret's the Couture Cleaner is a family-owned luxury garment care and textile restoration company headquartered in San Diego, California. Serving Southern California and clients nationwide, Margaret's specializes in couture dry cleaning, vintage garment restoration, historic costume preservation, museum textile conservation support, bridal gown preservation, and designer handbag and leather restoration. Its artisans combine traditional craftsmanship with specialized cleaning and restoration techniques to care for exceptional garments and important textiles.

For additional information, visit .

Exhibition Information

DIVA

Denver Art Museum

October 4, 2026 – January 31, 2027

Denver, Colorado



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Margaret's The Couture Cleaner Restores Hollywood Costumes for DIVA Exhibition at Denver Art Museum News Provided By Margaret's the Couture Cleaner November 03, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Textiles & Fabric Industry, World & Regional



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