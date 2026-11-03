Ardent Introduces Rewards Program For Reel And Combo Purchases

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Ardent, a fishing tackle company based in Macon, Missouri, is introducing a rewards program that applies to reel and combo purchases

MACON, MO, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ardent, a fishing tackle company based in Macon, Missouri, is introducing a rewards program that applies to reel and combo purchases. This press release reviews how the program is structured, based on information published on the Team Ardent membership page. It covers eligibility, the approval step, reward tracking, and the product categories involved. The details below are drawn from the company's published program information and are presented for general reference.Program OverviewAccording to the Team Ardent page, the program is a membership-based loyalty and discount system for anglers. The website describes its members as a mix of weekend anglers, tournament participants, guides, club members, and other fishing enthusiasts. It refers to the program in two ways: as the Team Ardent Promotional Staff program and as a fishing tackle loyalty membership.The site states that applying costs nothing. It also states that benefits start only after an application is approved. The company describes the structure with the phrase“the more you spend, the more you save.” This suggests that reward totals may grow as a member's purchases increase. The page also presents the program as a community. It states that members can connect with other anglers across the country, share tips, and post tournament results. These community features are described alongside the pricing and rewards features, not as a separate service.How Approval WorksThe program page includes a note on approval. It states that discounts are not awarded for submitting an application alone. Approval activates the benefits, including reward tracking and access to the Promotional Staff Store. The page says this step keeps the program fair for all members. Applicants are directed to a button labeled“Apply For Team Ardent” and asked to wait for a decision. The page indicates that discounts begin after approval, not after applying. It also states that anglers of all experience levels, from beginners to tournament participants, are welcome to apply.For shoppers, the process involves two separate steps. First, an application is submitted. Second, benefits begin once Ardent approves the membership. Readers who plan to buy reels or combos may want to check their approval status before placing an order, since the page ties pricing and rewards to that status.Reward Structure and PricingThe program page lists several financial features. It states that members earn a 10% spending reward starting from the first dollar spent. It also states that reward points are tracked automatically through the company's Shopify system. According to the page, members may use those points later to reduce the cost of future purchases.Approved members can also access the Promotional Staff Store. The page states that savings reach up to 45% off select products. In another section, the page describes all Ardent products in that store as 45% off. Because the wording differs between sections, readers may want to review the current terms on the page and the membership policy before ordering.The page adds that member-only pricing is applied automatically at checkout. It also states that members can use coupons and promo codes. In this sense, the program groups fishing gear discount offers and loyalty point tracking under one membership.Who the Program Is Designed ForThe program page names several groups as members: tournament anglers, guides, fishing teams, club members, and avid anglers. It states that rewards and savings increase with a member's level of involvement. The page lists discounted products, gear, and sponsorship and promotional deals as examples of what that involvement may bring.The page does not set a minimum number of purchases for joining. It states that the membership is open to anglers at all skill levels, and that approval is required before benefits are active. Specific sponsorship terms are not detailed on the page, so readers interested in those deals may need to contact the company directly.Reel and Combo PurchasesAccording to the product categories listed on the Ardent website, the catalog includes baitcasting reels, spinning reels, and rod and reel combinations. The catalog also includes line, tools, reel care products, and branded merchandise. The program page states that members earn reward points every time they shop, which suggests that the rewards apply across these categories.Reels and combos are generally larger purchases than small accessories. As a result, reward totals on those orders may differ from totals on smaller orders. This is a general observation, and actual results depend on the items selected and the terms in effect at the time of purchase.The page also mentions early access to new releases and limited-time sale events. Depending on the season, such events could involve categories such as a spinning reel combo sale, although the page does not name any specific upcoming event. Readers who want to follow new offers may check the program page and the company's news section for updates.The page also describes the gear offered through the program as American-engineered. This is the company's own description, and the page does not provide testing data or third-party ratings to support it. Readers who compare reels and combos may want to review product specifications, warranty terms, and the reel registration page on the Ardent website.Additional Member BenefitsBeyond reward points and pricing, the program page lists several other features. It states that members receive access to members-only offers and early announcements before some products or sales become public. It also states that eligible purchases qualify for free shipping.The Ardent website includes an announcement bar that describes shipping terms. According to that notice, orders of $50 or more before discounts qualify for free shipping. For orders that contain rods, the notice states that two or more rods are needed to qualify. These terms appear on the site and may change over time.The page also states that members can shop online from any location and that pricing is applied during checkout. For anglers who live far from a local tackle retailer, this online format may offer a practical way to use the program. The Ardent website also lists authorized online dealers and a state dealer directory for shoppers who prefer other purchasing routes.Common Questions About MembershipThe program page includes a short question and answer section. According to the page, applying is free, and benefits begin only after approval. It states that beginners are welcome. It also states that points are earned automatically with each purchase and may be used later to reduce costs. To apply, the page directs readers to the application button at the top of the page.These points appear consistent across the page, and they match the note on approval described above. Readers who have questions about specific terms may contact the company using the details listed at the end of this release.Ardent in the Fishing Tackle SegmentArdent operates within this segment of the fishing tackle market and observes trends related to loyalty-based purchasing. Its activity reflects a portion of the broader fishing tackle landscape, particularly in transactions involving reels and rod and reel combinations.OutlookThe company has not published member counts or participation figures for the program, so its effect on purchasing patterns is not known. The program page does not state an end date or a change schedule for the current terms. Details such as pricing percentages, shipping thresholds, and eligibility rules may be updated by the company at any time.Readers comparing programs of this kind may find it useful to look at how approval, reward rates, and redemption rules are described in each case. For Ardent, the published terms include a required approval step, a stated 10% reward rate, and automatic point tracking. The page does not state when points expire or whether limits apply to redemption, so those details may need to be confirmed with the company.Loyalty programs are one of several approaches that tackle sellers use to structure pricing. Whether anglers adopt this one widely will depend on how members use the rewards over time. Readers can review the full program description and membership policy on the Ardent website for the most current information.About ArdentArdent Tackle LLC, doing business as Ardent, sells fishing reels, rods and combos, line, tools, reel care products, and branded merchandise. The company is based in Macon, Missouri. Its products are offered through its online store and through authorized online dealers and a state dealer directory listed on its website. Ardent also runs the Team Ardent membership program described in this release.Contact InformationContact Name: ArdentEmail:...Phone: 660-395-9200Website:

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Ardent Introduces Rewards Program for Reel and Combo Purchases News Provided By Digital guider November 03, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



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