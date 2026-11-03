Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Rare Disease Patient Finder Market Report Demand Patterns And Competitive Landscape

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Rare Disease Patient Finder Market

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The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Rare Disease Patient Finder Global Market Report 2026 Market Size, Trend,Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The artificial intelligence (AI)-driven rare disease patient finder market is rapidly evolving, fueled by advancements in digital healthcare and data analytics. This niche but impactful sector is gaining considerable traction as it plays a crucial role in accelerating clinical research and improving patient outcomes. Let's explore the market's current status, key drivers, regional dynamics, and future growth potential.

Market Growth Outlook for the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Rare Disease Patient Finder Market

The market size for AI-driven rare disease patient finders has expanded significantly in recent years. It is projected to increase from $1.62 billion in 2025 to $2.11 billion in 2026, representing a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.9%. This historical growth has been propelled by factors such as the growing availability of electronic health records (EHRs), early adoption of data analytics in clinical research, the expansion of genomic databases, heightened attention to orphan diseases, and the initial integration of AI technologies in clinical trial recruitment.

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Looking further ahead, the market is expected to continue its rapid upward trajectory, reaching $5.95 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 29.6%. This forecasted growth is driven by increased investments in precision medicine research, heightened demand for faster clinical trial enrollment, broader use of real-world evidence analytics, enhanced partnerships between healthcare and life sciences companies, and stronger regulatory support focused on rare disease innovations. Notable trends anticipated in this period include greater adoption of AI-based patient identification algorithms, deeper integration of multi-source health data, further automation of clinical trial recruitment processes, expansion of precision patient matching platforms, and a stronger emphasis on enabling rare disease research.

Understanding the Role of AI-Driven Rare Disease Patient Finder Technology

An AI-driven rare disease patient finder is a sophisticated platform that utilizes artificial intelligence algorithms to identify and connect patients with rare diseases to relevant clinical trials, research studies, and tailored treatments. It processes a variety of data types, including medical records, genetic profiles, and real-world health information, to accurately pinpoint suitable patients. By enhancing the efficiency of patient identification, this technology helps speed up research efforts, boosts clinical trial enrollment, and supports the development of more targeted therapies for rare diseases.

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Digital Health and Telemedicine as Catalysts in Market Expansion

The growing acceptance of digital health and telemedicine is a key factor propelling the expansion of the AI-driven rare disease patient finder market. Digital health encompasses the use of technology, software, and electronic tools to monitor, manage, and improve health outcomes. Telemedicine involves delivering healthcare remotely through telecommunications technology like video calls, mobile applications, and online platforms. Both patients and healthcare providers increasingly favor these solutions for their convenience, time efficiency, and accessibility.

AI-driven rare disease patient finders complement digital health and telemedicine by accurately identifying patients, which enables remote monitoring, timely virtual consultations, and personalized treatment plans. For example, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) reported in November 2025 that member countries have made significant progress in expanding access to EHRs. In 2024, the average availability of online digital health services reached 82%, up from 79% in 2023 among countries with comparable data. This growing adoption of digital health infrastructure is a major driver of the AI patient finder market's growth.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Prospects

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the AI-driven rare disease patient finder market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the fastest growth during the coming years. The market report encompasses a broad geographic scope including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and opportunities.

What's included in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Rare Disease Patient Finder Market Report Demand Patterns and Competitive Landscape News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 03, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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