MP CM Orders Statewide Crackdown On Drug, Liquor Mafia Ahead Of Diwali

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 3 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday directed police to intensify action against drug trafficking, illicit liquor and illegal weapons across the state ahead of Diwali, while reviewing the killing of a police station in-charge during an operation against liquor smugglers in Dewas district.

Chairing a meeting with senior police officers at his residence, Yadav called for strict action against the transportation, storage and illegal sale of narcotics and liquor.

He also directed officers to take measures against illegal firearms, carbines and explosives that pose a threat to human lives.

The meeting assumed significance in the wake of the killing of Khategaon police station in-charge Dilip Puri, who was run over by a truck allegedly carrying illicit liquor while attempting to intercept it on the Indore-Betul highway in Dewas district early Monday.

A police constable was also injured in the incident. The truck was found carrying more than 1,800 litres of liquor concealed in a specially made compartment, according to officials.

Yadav said police had taken action against those involved in the case through coordinated operations across five districts. The owner of the truck used in the crime had also been apprehended.

"Across five districts, we have apprehended the criminals involved in this matter through various operations. The owner of the truck used in the crime has also been apprehended," the Chief Minister said.

Police have arrested three persons, including the alleged kingpin of the liquor smuggling network, while the truck driver, identified as Gajendra alias Akku Rawat, remained absconding on Tuesday.

Police have also expanded the search to neighbouring Gujarat, suspecting that he may be hiding there. The investigation has indicated an inter-district and inter-state liquor smuggling network, with links to Harda, Dewas, Indore and other districts. Police teams have been conducting raids to identify and apprehend those involved in the operation.

Announcing assistance for the deceased officer's family, Yadav said his wife would be given a compassionate appointment as a Sub-Inspector in the police department and the family would receive financial assistance of Rs 1 crore.

The Chief Minister also reiterated the government's target of eliminating the drug menace by 2029, in line with the decision taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He directed police officers to maintain heightened vigilance during the upcoming Diwali celebrations and ensure that criminal activities, particularly those involving illegal weapons, explosives, drugs and liquor, were dealt with firmly.

The state has been witnessing intensified action against illicit liquor networks following suspected hooch deaths in Dewas district in September and October. The latest incident has further brought the activities of liquor smuggling networks and the safety of police personnel engaged in enforcement operations into focus.