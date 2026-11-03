BJP, NCPI Members Clash Over Formation Of Panchayat Samiti Board In Bengal's Islampur

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 3 (IANS) Unrest broke out over the formation of Panchayat Samiti in Islampur of West Bengal's North Dinajpur district on Tuesday.

It is alleged that there was a heated argument between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the newly-formed Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) over the participation of members in the voting process for the board formation.

Tensions flared up during the day after both sides attacked each other with sticks and bamboos.

A large number of police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) reached the spot to control the situation.

The police force finally had to resort to cane charge to control the situation.

It is learned that there are 38 members of the Panchayat Samiti in Islampur. All of them were previously members of the Trinamool Congress.

After the change of government in the state, there was a deadlock in this Panchayat Samiti too.

As many as 20 Trinamool members joined the Gorgha Janmukti Morcha (GJM). This joining took place in north Bengal's Siliguri on Monday.

The remaining 18 had already joined the NCPI.

It is alleged that five people who joined the Gorgha Janmukti Morcha were arrested.

The board was supposed to be formed in the Panchayat Samiti on Tuesday.

According to local sources, there was tension since Monday night regarding the board formation process.

On Tuesday, members of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha led by BJP leaders Chitrajit Roy and Sanjeev Bhawal tried to enter the Panchayat Samiti office to participate in the board formation process.

It is alleged that at that time, people from the followers of NCPI leader Shyamal Das tried to block the path of the members who had just left Trinamool Congress and joined the NCPI.

Later, the area gradually heated up due to the quarrel between the two parties.

Within a few minutes, the situation spiralled out of control due to the clash between BJP and GJM workers with the NCPI members.

Soon, a large police force reached the spot.

Police and RAF had to resort to heavy cane charge to disperse the agitated mob.

Chitrajit Roy, the defeated BJP candidate from Islampur Assembly constituency in recent Assembly polls, raised the issue of the police's role in the incident.

He alleged that the police did not play a proper role even though members were prevented from participating in the formation of the board.

However, Islampur Superintendent of Police Rakesh Singh has denied the incident of cane charge and said, "The police took appropriate steps to disperse the agitated people."