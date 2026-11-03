CRPF Records Zero Operational Casualties For First Time In 47 Years

CRPF Achieves Historic Safety Milestone

Hailing the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for recording zero personnel fatalities in a calendar year for the first time in 47 years, former Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) SP Vaid on Tuesday attributed the achievement to better tactical training, improved technology, and modernised protective gear. Speaking to ANI here, the former J & K police chief expressed happiness over the historic milestone, noting that the paramilitary force has operated in some of the country's most volatile conflict theatres, including Jammu and Kashmir and Left-Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected zones.

"Several factors have contributed to this, including improved technology, better tactical training, and enhanced equipment and weapons. Personnel are now equipped with bulletproof helmets, jackets, and vehicles, which have strengthened their protection during operations," Vaid said.

Reflecting on Sacrifices and Operational Changes

Highlighting the immense sacrifices made by the force in counter-insurgency and anti-Naxal operations over the decades, Vaid recalled the perilous conditions under which CRPF troops operate. "The CRPF has historically been deployed in challenging areas, including Jammu and Kashmir and Naxal-affected regions, where several personnel and officers have lost their lives. There was even an incident in which 72 CRPF personnel were killed in a single Naxal attack," he said. "We are happy that for the first time in 47 years, the CRPF has not lost a single personnel in an entire year," the former top cop added.

Technological and Strategic Advancements

The CRPF, India's largest central armed police force, serves as the frontline counter-insurgency and internal security apparatus, extensively deployed in high-risk zones across Jammu and Kashmir, the Northeast, and Naxal-hit states. Former CRPF Additional Director-General (ADG) HR Singh said, "The CRPF has a long history of sacrifice, dating back to its establishment in 1939. The force has also made significant sacrifices in the fight against Naxalism. However, over the past year, there have been no casualties in the operations conducted by the force. I consider this a major achievement of our officers and personnel, who have worked day and night, demonstrating professionalism and operational capabilities. The Ministry of Home Affairs has extended full support. Night-vision surveillance devices and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have helped gather intelligence in dense forest areas where Naxalites previously remained concealed. Improved connectivity, with roads constructed in Chhattisgarh. Development initiatives, medical camps and civic action programmes, supported by additional funding from the Ministry of Home Affairs, have helped win the confidence of local and tribal communities, resulting in better intelligence inputs and successful operations."

Leadership and Organizational Contributions

Former CRPF Director General (DG) Pranay Sahay said, "It is a matter of great pride for the country that the CRPF has completed an entire year without any casualty. Given that the CRPF is one of the leading forces in counter-insurgency operations, this is a significant achievement. There was a time when Chhattisgarh witnessed major casualties, including the loss of 77 personnel in a single incident in April 2010. I was also posted there in 2012-13, when casualties continued to occur. Today, the situation has changed considerably. I believe strong leadership has played a major role in this achievement. I congratulate the DG, all officers, personnel of every rank and their families for their collective contribution."

Former CRPF Inspector General (IG) Arun Kumar said, "I believe this is a major achievement for the CRPF as a force and an organisation. All CRPF personnel, officers and jawans deserve congratulations. I would particularly like to acknowledge the contribution of the Ministry of Home Affairs and CRPF Director General GP Singh, who have played a significant role in achieving this milestone. For a force with a strength of around 3.25 lakh personnel, deployed across almost every operational theatre, completing more than 12 months without a single operational casualty is an extraordinary achievement. Several factors have contributed to this, including strong leadership and the constant vigilance of commanders and personnel on the ground. Whether in Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, CRPF personnel continue to perform operational, election and law-and-order duties."

CRPF is a large organization consisting of its Directorate General, 04 Zonal Headquarters, 21 Administrative Sectors, 02 Operational Sectors, 39 Administrative Ranges, 17 Operational Ranges, 43 Group Centres, 22 Training Institutes, 04 Combined Hospitals with 100 beds, 18 Combined Hospitals with 50 beds, 06 Field Hospitals, 03 CWS, 07 AWS, 201 General Duty Battalion, 08 VIP Security Battalions (including 01 VIP Security Group), 06 Mahila Battalions, 16 RAF Battalions, 10 Cobra Battalions, 07 Signal Battalions, and 01 Special Duty Group. (ANI)

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