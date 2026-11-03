Global Nephrology And Urology Devices Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach $11.73 Billion As Minimally Invasive Care Drives 7.26% CAGR

The global nephrology and urology devices market was valued at an estimated USD 6.73 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 11.73 billion by 2033. According to the report, the market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 7.26% from 2026 to 2033, supported by the increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disease, urolithiasis, urinary system cancers, benign prostatic hyperplasia, and bladder disorders.

Diabetes and hypertension continue to increase the global burden of long-term renal complications, creating sustained demand for nephrology and urology devices. Aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, and the recurrent nature of many kidney and urinary tract conditions are also contributing to higher patient volumes. As chronic kidney disease progresses, patients may require ongoing dialysis and related products, including dialysis machines, dialyzers, and vascular access devices.

Growing adoption of minimally invasive and endourological procedures is another major market driver. Advanced catheterization, urinary stenting, ureteroscopy, and stone management procedures depend on specialized devices such as ureteral catheters, urology guidewires, renal dilators, stone retrieval systems, and urinary stents. Rising kidney stone incidence is increasing procedure volumes, while the management of benign prostatic hyperplasia and other lower urinary tract disorders is supporting demand for catheters, stents, and minimally invasive treatment devices.

Continued innovation in biomaterials and device design is improving procedural efficiency and patient outcomes. At the same time, expanding healthcare infrastructure and broader access to diagnostic and interventional urology services are strengthening market growth across developed and emerging economies. The transition toward outpatient treatment and ambulatory surgical care is also creating opportunities for products designed to support efficient procedures, shorter recovery periods, and streamlined clinical workflows.

Market Segmentation

The report provides revenue forecasts and industry trend analysis at global, regional, and country levels for 2021-2033. The nephrology and urology devices market is segmented by product, application, end use, and region.



Products: Ureteral catheters, intermittent catheters, Foley / indwelling catheters, external catheters, PCN catheters, urinary stents, stone baskets, urology guidewires, renal dilators, and other devices.

Urinary stents: Metallic ureteral stents, polymer ureteral stents, silicone stents, polyurethane stents, and hybrid stents.

Guidewires: Nitinol guidewires, stainless steel guidewires, PTFE guidewires, and other product types.

Device usage: Disposable and reusable stone baskets and renal dilators.

Applications: Urolithiasis, urological cancer & BPH, bladder disorders, kidney diseases, and other applications. End users: Hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and other healthcare facilities.

Regional Market Coverage

The geographic analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Country-level coverage includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait.

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed market estimates and revenue forecasts across major products, applications, end users, countries, and regions.

Analysis of key trends, growth drivers, emerging opportunities, and factors influencing demand.

Competitive intelligence covering the market presence and strategies of leading industry participants.

Market share analysis and strategic insights to support investment planning and business development.

Coverage of product innovation and technology trends affecting nephrology and urology procedures. Actionable recommendations for identifying revenue opportunities and strengthening strategic decision-making.

The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the nephrology and urology devices market, enabling manufacturers, healthcare providers, investors, and other stakeholders to evaluate growth opportunities. Its analysis of procedural trends, product innovation, regional demand, and competitive positioning supports informed planning in a market benefiting from rising disease prevalence, increased treatment access, and continued adoption of minimally invasive care.

Key Attributes

