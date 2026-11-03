Teamshares Establishes Investor Relations Function, Appoints Mike Levin As Senior Director Of IR
“Mike's experience in investor relations and equity research will be valuable as we build our IR function and expand our engagement with institutional investors. We look forward to working with Mike to broaden awareness and understanding of Teamshares among public market investors,” said Nile Corso, CFA.
About Teamshares
Teamshares is a tech-enabled acquiror of high-quality businesses, intending to be a permanent home for businesses. Part holdco, part fintech, Teamshares programmatically acquires companies with $0.5 to $5 million of EBITDA from retiring owners, integrates them with the Teamshares platform, and helps employees earn operating company stock. Founded in 2019, Teamshares operates subsidiaries with consolidated revenue of over $500 million for the trailing twelve month period as of June 30, 2026 across over 40 industries and 30 states. Learn more at
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