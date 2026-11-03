Global Vascular Patches Market Size And Forecast, 2026-2033 Biologic Innovation And Rising Peripheral Artery Disease Burden Propel Growth To $842.7 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vascular Patches Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global vascular patches market was valued at USD 505.1 million in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 534.1 million in 2026 to USD 842.7 million by 2033. This represents a compound annual growth rate of 6.7% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the market with a 36.1% revenue share in 2025, supported by established vascular care infrastructure, high procedure volumes, and growing demand for advanced arterial repair products.

Market growth is being driven by the increasing prevalence of peripheral artery disease, carotid artery disease, diabetes, atherosclerosis, and related vascular conditions. The burden is particularly significant among older adults, expanding the number of patients requiring endarterectomy, arterial repair, peripheral vascular reconstruction, patch angioplasty, and arteriovenous access revisions.

Research cited by the American Limb Preservation Society projects that global peripheral artery disease cases could rise by 220%, increasing from 113 million in 2021 to more than 360 million by 2050. The study also anticipates a doubling of associated mortality and a 68% increase in disability burden if current trends continue. Its findings indicate that more aggressive management of diabetes, obesity, and hypertension could prevent over 30% of this projected burden.

Dr. Wuquan Deng, senior author of the study and professor at Chongqing University Central Hospital and King's College London, described the findings as both alarming and actionable. Dr. David G. Armstrong, co-author and Distinguished Professor of Surgery and Neurological Surgery with the Keck School of Medicine of USC, emphasized the opportunity to reduce amputations and deaths through decisive prevention and treatment strategies. He also serves as a podiatric surgeon with Keck Medicine of USC.

Vascular patches have an established role across a broad range of surgical procedures. FDA documentation identifies their use in reconstructing carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, profunda, and tibial vessels, in addition to supporting arteriovenous access revisions. This range of applications provides a stable clinical foundation for continued adoption in hospitals, specialty cardiac and vascular centers, and ambulatory surgical centers.

Advances in biologic vascular patches are also strengthening market prospects. Bovine pericardial and decellularized tissue materials are being developed to improve biocompatibility, handling, durability, and tissue integration. Established products such as VASCU-GUARD and XenoSure demonstrate the clinical use of biologic patches in vascular reconstruction, arterial repair, and peripheral vascular procedures. Continued material innovation is expected to support greater adoption across open and hybrid surgery.

Emerging regenerative technologies could further expand the vascular patches market beyond conventional structural repair. In July 2026, Medical Xpress reported that Stanford University researchers had developed vascular organoid patches from human cells and implanted them onto the hearts of pigs with ischemic heart disease. The patches survived for several weeks, promoted new microvessel formation, increased vessel density and maturity, and improved blood flow and cardiac function. The approach combines endothelial progenitor cells with mesenchymal stem cell-derived smooth muscle cells, highlighting the potential for vascular patches to support biological tissue regeneration.

Market segmentation covered by the report



Material: Biologic, synthetic, and biosynthetic

Application: Carotid endarterectomy, peripheral artery reconstruction, aortic & cardiac / congenital repair, hemodialysis / AV access surgery, and trauma & other vascular repairs

Surgery: Open surgery and hybrid surgery

End-use: Hospitals, specialty cardiac & vascular centers, and ambulatory surgical centers Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

The geographic analysis includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait. Revenue trends are assessed at global, regional, and country levels across the forecast period.

Strategic value of the report



Detailed vascular patches market estimates and revenue forecasts

Analysis of major growth drivers, industry trends, and emerging opportunities

Competitive landscape and market presence insights

Segment and regional assessments for strategic planning

Coverage of product innovation and evolving vascular surgery technologies Actionable intelligence to support investment, market entry, and business development decisions

The report provides decision makers with a structured assessment of market dynamics, competitive positioning, product development, and regional growth potential. Its findings can help manufacturers, healthcare providers, investors, and other stakeholders identify new revenue opportunities and prepare for the evolving clinical requirements of vascular reconstruction and repair.

Companies Featured



Vygon

Baxter International Inc.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Getinge AB

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Artivion, Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Elutia Inc. (formerly Aziyo Biologics)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Labcor Laboratorios Ltda.

VUP Medical a.s. Aegis Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.

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