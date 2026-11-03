Cape Fox Mountain Point Awarded Texas Air National Guard Contract To Retrofit C-130J Fuel Cell Hangar At NAS JRB Fort Worth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chantilly, Virginia, United States, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cape Fox Mountain Point (CFMP), a subsidiary of Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) and part of the Cape Fox Federal Contracting Group (FCG), has been awarded a contract by the 136th Airlift Wing, Texas Air National Guard. The project retrofits and extends the Fuel Cell Hangar, Building 1674, at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas.

CFMP will extend the hangar bay with a new foundation and structure and install larger hangar doors. The team will also remove the existing aqueous film-forming foam fire suppression system and install a water deluge system. Inside the building, the work realigns the catwalk, fall protection, and overhead crane for the C-130J, renovates support and administrative spaces, and modifies mechanical, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, and communications systems.

"This award puts our team to work on a facility that directly supports the Wing's mission. We take pride in delivering safe, high-quality construction in active military environments, and we are ready to deliver for the 136th Airlift Wing." - Josh Bettinger, Vice President of Construction.

Department of Defense installations with hangar, aviation facility, or critical infrastructure construction requirements can work directly with CFMP. As an Alaska Native Corporation 8(a) company, FCG offers significant procurement advantages: expedited direct awards, typically within 15 to 30 days; sole-source awards without dollar-threshold limitations; and non-protestable contract status. These streamlined acquisition pathways enable rapid project initiation while meeting mission requirements.

For partnership inquiries or additional information about CFMP's construction capabilities, please contact ....

About Cape Fox Corporation



Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) was formed as part of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) of 1971. Cape Fox Corporation is the Alaska Native Corporation for the village of Saxman.

Today, Cape Fox Corporation comprises a family of businesses divided into two distinct groups: the Federal Contracting Group and the Commercial Services Group (Tourism). Collectively, CFC and its subsidiaries specialize in tourism, information technology and cybersecurity; professional services; health care services; construction; marketing; training services; and logistical services.

Visit Cape Fox FCG to learn more.

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136 Airlift Wing Render

CONTACT: Heather Kaiser Cape Fox FCG 703.686.2340...