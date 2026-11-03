(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 03/11/2026 LACROIX GROUP: SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM In accordance with Articles 241-1 and 242-2 of the regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this document describes the share buyback program authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 13, 2026, the implementation of which was decided by the Board of Directors. 1. Date of the general meeting of shareholders that authorized the buyback program The Company's authorization to buy back its own shares was given by the Ordinary General Meeting of May 13, 2026 (13th resolution). It is implemented within the framework of this plan by decision of the Board of Directors dated October 29, 2026. 2. Breakdown by objectives of equity securities held to date To date, the company holds 107 443 of its own shares, representing 2,23% of the capital, the breakdown by objective of which is as follows:

Retired shares 0 share Delivery of shares on the exercise of securities giving access to the share capital 0 share Coverage of stock option plans or plans for the allocation of free shares to employees and corporate officers 45 838 shares Liquidity contract 6 271 shares Surrender of shares in the context of external growth operations 55 334 shares

3. Objectives of the buyback program

The share buyback objectives are to:

- To ensure the animation of the security through a liquidity contract in accordance with the practice allowed by the regulations in force;

- To purchase shares with a view to their retention and subsequent delivery on exchange or in payment as part of external growth operations, it is specified that the shares acquired for this purpose may not exceed 5% of the Company's share capital and that the Company may not directly or indirectly hold more than 10% of its share capital;

- To ensure the coverage of free share allocation plans or stock options and, more generally, of all share ownership plans for employees and agents of the Group;

- To ensure the hedging of securities entitling to the allocation of shares of the Company within the framework of the regulations in force.

This buyback program would also be intended to allow the Company to operate for any other purpose authorized or that may be authorized by law or regulations in force, to implement any market practice that may be accepted by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers. In such a case, the Company would inform its shareholders by means of a press release.

4. Maximum share capital, maximum number of securities, characteristics of the securities to be acquired, maximum purchase price and other terms and conditions

In compliance with the limits voted in the 13th resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of May 13, 2026, the share buyback program will be implemented under the following conditions:

The maximum number of shares that may be purchased is set at 482,909 (i.e. 10% of the share capital). The Shareholders' Meeting decides that the maximum purchase price per share may not exceed €60. In the event of a share capital transaction, in particular a share split or consolidation or a free allocation of shares, the above-mentioned amount will be adjusted in the same proportions (multiplier equal to the ratio between the number of shares making up the share capital before the transaction and the number of shares after the transaction).

The maximum overall amount of the operation is thus set at €28,974,540.

The shares will be purchased by market intervention or by block trades of securities within the framework of applicable legal and regulatory provisions. Block acquisitions may reach the entire program.

The number of shares held pursuant to this authorization may not exceed 10% of the share capital, i.e. 482,909 shares, adjusted if necessary to consider any capital increase operations that may occur during the duration of the program.

- The Company's shares are ordinary shares, all the same class, listed on the Euronext Paris market (ISIN FR0000066607);

- The buybacks will be carried out by an independent investment services provider which will be entrusted with the task of implementing the share buyback program, on behalf of and for the benefit of the Company's account, depending on market conditions and taking care not to disrupt the latter.

5. Duration of the program

18 months from May 13, 2026, in accordance with the authorization given at the Ordinary General Meeting of the same day, i.e. no later than November 13, 2027 included.

Next financial release

FY 2026 revenue: 9 February 2027, after market close

All financial information is available in our Investors section

About LACROIX

LACROIX is a French mid-cap technology and industrial group with an international footprint, specializing in the design and manufacture of electronic equipment, as well as the delivery of reliable and secure industrial IoT solutions.

A family-owned, publicly listed company, LACROIX generated €445 million in revenue in 2025. The Group builds on recognized expertise and structures its development around two core business activities: Electronics and Environment.

Through its Electronics activity, LACROIX supports its customers from design to the manufacturing of embedded electronics for their solutions. Leveraging a network of geographically complementary and competitive manufacturing sites, the Group serves a wide range of sectors, including automotive, industry, connected Homes and Buildings (HBAS), Aerospace and Defense, and Healthcare.

Through its Environment activity, LACROIX supports public and private stakeholders in optimizing and securing the management of critical infrastructure networks by offering connected and secure solutions and services dedicated to Water networks, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems, Energy networks (Smart Grids), and Public Lighting.

LACROIX pursues a strategy of sustainable long-term growth. The Group focuses its activities on the development of useful and eco-designed technologies aimed at addressing major societal challenges, as part of a resilience-driven approach with a positive impact.

Attachment

2026-11-03_LACROIX_GROUP-Share Buyback Program