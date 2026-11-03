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BIC: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For October 2026


Date: 2026-11-03 11:46:16

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares
For October 2026

Clichy, France – November 03, 2026

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, Société BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for October 2026:

Date Number of shares Average weighted price in € Amount in €
01/10/2026 10,193 64.8795 661,316.80
01/10/2026 14,382 65.0000 934,830.00
05/10/2026 2,269 64.9769 147,432.60
07/10/2026 140 64.9000 9,086.00
08/10/2026 7,675 65.3000 501,177.50
13/10/2026 25,628 65.8000 1,686,322.40
13/10/2026 2,466 65.7837 162,222.60
TOTAL 62,753 65.3736 4,102,387.91

Contacts

Investor Relations
...
Brice Paris
VP Investor Relations
+33 6 42 87 54 73
...
Apolline Celeyron
Global Communications Director
+33 6 13 63 44 43 ...
Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7, Press Relations contact
+33 6 89 87 61 39
...

Agenda

All dates to be confirmed

Full Year 2026 Results February 24, 2027
First Quarter 2027 Net Sales April 28, 2027

About BIC

A global leader in stationery, lighters, shavers and hairbrushes, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC's commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 11,000 team members worldwide, BIC's portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-ColorTM, Cristal®, BIC Kids®, LuckyTM, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ LoadTM, EZ Reach®, BIC® FlexTM, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its commitments to sustainability and education. For more, visit LinkedIn Instagram YouTube TikTok

Attachment

  • BIC_Trading in own shares_OCT26

MENAFN03112026004107003653ID1111909957


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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