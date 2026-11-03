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Ipsos: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares Under A Share Buyback Programme (26 To 30 October 2026)


Date: 2026-11-03 11:46:16

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 3 November 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback program

Period: From 26 to 30 October 2026

Issuer's registered name: Ipsos

Issuer's Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform
ISIN code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 26-Oct-26 FR0000073298 11 997 35,4441 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 26-Oct-26 FR0000073298 3 000 35,4426 CEUX
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 27-Oct-26 FR0000073298 11 266 35,4987 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 27-Oct-26 FR0000073298 3 712 35,4510 CEUX
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 28-Oct-26 FR0000073298 8 576 35,7801 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 28-Oct-26 FR0000073298 7 677 35,5758 CEUX
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 29-Oct-26 FR0000073298 10 000 35,5716 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 29-Oct-26 FR0000073298 5 250 35,5408 CEUX
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 30-Oct-26 FR0000073298 7 415 35,4041 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 30-Oct-26 FR0000073298 5 941 35,3270 CEUX

Detailed presentation by transaction

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website ( ), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled:“Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”:

Attachment

  • target="_blank" href="" title="2026 11 03_Communiqué_Rachat d'actions propres_va" rel="nofollow">2026 11 03_Communiqué_Rachat d'actions propres_v

MENAFN03112026004107003653ID1111909955


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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