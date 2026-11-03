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Declaration Of Number Of Voting Rights


Date: 2026-11-03 11:46:16

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Declaration of number of voting rights

Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as required by
L.233-8 II of the code of commerce and article 223-16 of the general rules
of the French market authority (AMF).

Date Number of shares Total number of voting rights

10/31/2026
 262,769,869 Theoretical number of voting rights1: 375,176,232


1 The theoretical voting rights include all voting rights, including double voting rights.

Attachment

  • PR voting rights_31 Oct

MENAFN03112026004107003653ID1111909954


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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