Tribeca Dental Studio Announces In-House Full-Arch And Zygomatic Dental Implant Treatment In Tribeca

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Tribeca Dental Studio offers All-on-4®, All-on-X, and zygomatic implant treatment for patients told they lack the bone for conventional implants.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tribeca Dental Studio, a full-service dental practice in Tribeca, Manhattan, New York City, providing general, cosmetic, implant, orthodontic, pediatric, and emergency dentistry since 2007, performs the full spectrum of implant surgery in-house - including zygomatic implants and All-on-4® full-arch restoration for patients with severe bone loss who have been told dental implants are not an option for them.

Conventional implants need sufficient jawbone to anchor into. When the upper jaw has lost too much bone - after years without teeth, advanced gum disease, or failed earlier treatment - patients are often told their only paths are removable dentures or lengthy bone-grafting procedures spread over many months. Zygomatic implants take a different route: longer implants anchor into the zygomatic bone (the cheekbone), which remains dense even when the jawbone has resorbed. For many patients, that makes a fixed, full-arch smile possible without grafting.

At Tribeca Dental Studio, implant treatment is led by periodontist Dr. Sam Morhaim, who has placed implants at the practice since 2007. Treatment is planned with 3D imaging and performed entirely in-house, including:

- Zygomatic implants for severe upper-jaw bone loss

- All-on-4® and All-on-X full-arch implant restoration

- Single dental implants and implant-supported bridges

- Implant-supported dentures and overdentures

- Same-day and immediate-load implants, where clinically appropriate

- Sinus lifts and custom 3D bone grafting

"Patients come to us after being told nothing can be done, or that they face a year of grafting before treatment can even start," said Dr. Nina Izhaky, founder of Tribeca Dental Studio. "Because our surgery, planning, and restoration all happen here, we can often give those patients a fixed smile on a much shorter path. Predictability is what we plan for - the right anchor, in the right bone, placed once and placed well."

Zygomatic and full-arch treatment begins with a consultation and 3D evaluation at the practice's Tribeca office, where candidacy, alternatives, and a complete treatment plan are reviewed before any surgery is scheduled.

About Tribeca Dental Studio

Tribeca Dental Studio is a full-service dental practice in Tribeca, Manhattan, New York City, providing general, cosmetic, implant, orthodontic, pediatric, and emergency dentistry since 2007. The practice is located at 54 Warren Street, New York, NY 10007. For consultations: +1 212-561-5303 -

Media contact: Tribeca Dental Studio,..., +1 212-561-5303

Nina Izhaky

Tribeca Dental Studio

+1 212-561-5303

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Tribeca Dental Studio Announces In-House Full-Arch and Zygomatic Dental Implant Treatment in Tribeca News Provided By Tribeca Dental Studio November 03, 2026, 16:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.