Toronto-Based Measure Marketing Results Inc. Named One Of The 2026 Best Workplacestm In Ontario

The recognition is the agency's third from Great Place to Work® Canada this year.

- said Arti Sharma, CEO and Founder of Measure Marketing Results Inc, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Great Place to WorkCanada has named Measure Marketing Results Inc. (MMR), a B2B growth and AI search agency headquartered in Toronto with its largest office in Oakville, one of the 2026 Best WorkplacesTM in Ontario, in the under 100 employee's category.The list recognizes organizations across the province based on confidential feedback from their own employees, on trust, culture and how people experience work every day.This is the third Great Place to Work recognition for MMR in 2026. The agency became Great Place to Work CertifiedTM in February, and in March it was named one of the 2026 Best WorkplacesTM Led by Women.'We've been deliberate about building a culture where ownership is clear, standards are high, and people are trusted to lead. This one belongs to the team, in Canada and around the world.'Being headquartered in Toronto, keeps MMR close to the businesses it serves across the province. The agency works with more than 30 customers in Ontario, and its local presence means those teams get a partner who understands their market, is easy to meet in person, and is invested in the same communities.'Ontario is home for us. Many of our customers are just down the road, and that closeness matters', said Namay Sharma, Head of Growth at Measure Marketing Results Inc. 'Being recognized as one of the province's best workplaces tells our Ontario customers that the team behind their growth is engaged, supported and here for the long run'.Founded in 2008, MMR has spent the past year changing how it works as search and buying behavior change. That includes building a dedicated team focused on AI search and AI operations. Throughout, the agency has kept its culture tied to seven core values: Gratitude, Extreme Ownership, Results Hungry, People-First, Honesty & Integrity, Knowledge & Innovation, and Passion & Enthusiasm.'Great clients come from great teams', Sharma added. "When people feel trusted and supported, it shows up in the work they do for every client'.The full 2026 Best WorkplacesTM in Ontario list is available at:About Measure Marketing Results Inc.Measure Marketing Results Inc. is a B2B growth agency headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. It helps scaling companies across Ontario, Canada and the U.S. get found, chosen and recommended, on Google and in AI search. Since 2008, MMR has partnered with technology and SaaS companies, manufacturers, professional services firms and commercial sign companies, including more than 20 customers in Ontario. Its work spans go-to-market strategy, SEO and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), paid media, conversion optimization, RevOps and attribution. MMR is a 2026 Great Place to WorkCertifiedTM organization.About Great Place to WorkCanadaGreat Place to Workis the global authority on workplace culture. Its Best WorkplacesTM lists are based on confidential employee survey feedback and an assessment of each organization's people practices.

Arti Sharma

Measure Marketing Results Inc.

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Toronto-Based Measure Marketing Results Inc. Named One of the 2026 Best WorkplacesTM in Ontario News Provided By Measure Marketing Results Inc. November 03, 2026, 16:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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