Attack On BSF Along Tripura Border: Court Remands 10 Accused To Custody

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Nov 3 (IANS) The ten people, including three women, arrested in connection with the attack on Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at Ashabari along the India-Bangladesh international border in Tripura's Sepahijala district, were produced before a court on Tuesday.

The court remanded the seven male accused to four days of police custody, while the three women were sent to judicial custody for 10 days, officials said.

A police official said that the ten accused were produced before the Special NDPS Court in Sepahijala district for further legal proceedings. While the seven male accused were remanded to police custody for four days to facilitate further interrogation, the three women were sent to jail custody for ten days.

The official said three BSF personnel, including a Company Commander, were seriously injured after a mob comprising men and women allegedly attacked them with sticks near the international border at Ashabari, under Kalamchaura police station, on Monday.

According to the official, BSF personnel noticed some Indian and Bangladeshi smugglers allegedly engaged in illegal cross-border trade along the international border. The jawans immediately rushed to the spot and apprehended an Indian smuggler. However, the Bangladeshi smugglers, who were on the other side of the border fence, fled. The Indian smuggler also managed to escape and allegedly informed villagers that he had been assaulted by BSF personnel, the official said.

Following this, around 50 men and women gathered at the spot, surrounded the BSF vehicle and launched an attack on the personnel, leaving three of them, including the Company Commander, grievously injured. The injured BSF personnel were subsequently taken to a government hospital for treatment.

The attackers also allegedly snatched a PAG (Pump Action Gun) rifle from one of the BSF jawans and damaged a BSF vehicle. One of the attackers was also injured during the incident. Senior BSF and police officials rushed to the spot and managed to bring the situation under control.

However, tension continued to prevail in the area following the incident. The mob also allegedly attempted to block the road by felling trees to prevent the movement of security forces and civilian vehicles.

The police official said that ten people allegedly involved in the attack had been arrested so far, while an intensive search operation, launched on Monday night, was underway to apprehend the remaining accused.

A BSF statement said on Tuesday night that the force remains resolute in its commitment to safeguarding the India-Bangladesh border and preventing trans-border smuggling and other unlawful activities.

“Such acts of violence and intimidation will not deter BSF from performing its mandated responsibilities. Despite being subjected to assault, BSF personnel exercised exemplary restraint and refrained from resorting to lethal force, demonstrating their commitment to protecting human life while continuing to discharge their operational duties professionally,” it said.

The statement said that the BSF deeply values its relationship with the border population and remains committed to maintaining mutual trust, cooperation and goodwill.“BSF expects the local population to extend wholehearted cooperation in maintaining peace, public order and security in the border areas. Any attempt to intimidate or obstruct BSF personnel in discharge of their lawful duties will be dealt with firmly,” the central armed police force said.