Gujarat: RRU Launches Three Training Programmes In Fiji For 180 Officials From Nine Pacific Nations

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 3 (IANS) Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) has launched three specialised training programmes in Fiji to strengthen the professional and institutional capabilities of around 180 government officials from nine Pacific countries, including Fiji.

The month-long initiative, which began on November 2 in Suva, is being conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Civil Service of the Fijian government, with support from the High Commission of India in Fiji.

The programmes will focus on international law and security, stress management and psychological well-being, and cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

The initiative is guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'MAHASAGAR' vision (Mutual and Holistic Advancement of Security and Growth Across Regions), which emphasises capacity-building, institutional cooperation and knowledge exchange as key elements of India's engagement with partner countries.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Luke Rokovada, Chairman of Fiji's Public Service Commission; Suneet Mehta, High Commissioner of India to Fiji; Pita Tagicakirewa, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Civil Service; and RRU Vice-Chancellor Bimal Patel, who joined virtually.

Speaking at the event, Rokovada acknowledged India's contribution to Fiji's human resource development and institutional capacity-building, describing it as the country's largest capacity-building partner.

He appreciated RRU's efforts to extend specialised training opportunities to Fiji and other Pacific Island countries, and highlighted their importance in improving professional competencies, institutional effectiveness and bilateral cooperation.

Mehta said sustained engagement with Pacific Island countries was an important dimension of India's international cooperation.

He highlighted RRU's role in advancing India's engagement with the region through specialised education, professional training and institutional capacity-building.

"Such programmes could help translate diplomatic goodwill into lasting institutional partnerships, knowledge exchange and people-to-people connections," he said.

Patel, who is also a Judge of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS), stressed the need to bridge the gap between international legal frameworks and their practical implementation by public institutions.

“My work across international legal diplomacy, scholarship and education has strengthened a simple conviction: international law serves people best when public institutions have the knowledge to put it into practice. As Vice-Chancellor of Rashtriya Raksha University and a Judge of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea, I attach particular value to strengthening that knowledge,” he said.

The first programme, a 10-day course on the fundamentals of international law and security, commenced on November 2 with 60 participants from nine Pacific countries.

It will cover the basic principles and contemporary developments in international law, their intersection with evolving security challenges, and emerging regional and global concerns.

The course will also focus on applying legal concepts to practical institutional situations. The second programme, a six-day course on stress management for health and psychological well-being, is scheduled from November 16 to 23.

It will address stress management, mindfulness, burnout prevention, psychological resilience and peer support.

Given Fiji's exposure to climate-related challenges, natural disasters and displacement, the programme will also examine their psychological effects, along with digital stress and the well-being of personnel working in demanding professional environments.

The third programme, a five-day course on cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, is scheduled from November 24 to 30.

It will cover cybersecurity, cybercrime investigation, digital forensics, network security, cyber law and the responsible use of artificial intelligence.

Practical demonstrations and exposure to relevant tools and technologies will form part of the training.

RRU has also been expanding its international training programmes through its collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme.

According to the university, it has trained more than 3,200 law-enforcement officials from 94 partner countries in specialised areas, including forensics, cyber education and policing.

In addition, 52 students from 18 countries across South Asia, Southeast Asia, Africa and Oceania are currently pursuing its regular two-year master's programmes designed for law-enforcement professionals.

Through its engagement with Fiji and other Pacific Island countries, the university is also looking to expand cooperation in international law, maritime security, policing, disaster management, cybersecurity, defence studies and professional education.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening institutional preparedness by combining legal understanding, psychological resilience and technological capabilities, while expanding professional and institutional links between India and the Pacific region.