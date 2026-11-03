Samrat Choudhary 'Slip Of Tongue' Remark On Crime Sparks Political Row Tejashwi Takes Swipe At Bihar CM, Centre

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 3 (IANS) The remark by Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on crime and law and order in the state has triggered a political controversy after he appeared to confuse the Hindi word 'apradh' (crime) with its English equivalent while addressing an event in New Delhi.

Speaking at the event, which was also attended by the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, CM Choudhary said, "The very concept of 'apradh' (crime) has ceased to exist here. There might be 'crime', but there is no 'apradh'-and no criminals (Apradhi)."

The statement has since gone viral on social media, with users trolling the Chief Minister over his choice of words.

Bihar's Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a sharp attack on Samrat Choudhary, sharing a video of his remarks on social media.

In a post on social media platform X, Tejashwi Yadav said, "In Bihar, there can be 'crime', but no 'apradh'!"

Addressing fellow countrymen, the Bihar LoP alleged that the person making such claims was facing allegations in seven murder cases and had been handpicked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the post of Chief Minister.

He also questioned whether the IAS and IPS officers seated on the stage alongside CM Choudhary felt honoured or humiliated to work with him.

Taking a swipe at the Prime Minister, Tejashwi Yadav asked whether PM Modi had taken a 'supari' (contract) to ensure Bihar's destruction at the hands of Samrat Choudhary.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed also criticised the Chief Minister, saying that 'apradh' was simply the Hindi word for 'crime' and that Choudhary should have consulted officials before making such a statement if he was unsure about its meaning.

Ahmed alleged that the remark reflected a lack of basic understanding among those occupying positions of power in Bihar.

He also accused the state government of shielding criminal elements in the past and claimed that those who once provided protection to criminals were now themselves involved in criminal activities.

Referring to Tuesday's incident at Babu Barhi in Madhubani, where a police officer allegedly opened fire on civilians, Ahmed termed it an example of state-sponsored violence and accused the state government of directly engaging in acts that amounted to crime.

Meanwhile, the controversy over Samrat Choudhary's remarks has continued to gain traction on social media, where users have been sharing the video and making sarcastic comments about his statement.

The controversy unfolded against the backdrop of a major infrastructure initiative announced in the presence of Samrat Choudhary and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

An agreement titled 'Nadi Sanjeevani' (River Rejuvenation) was signed in New Delhi between the Bihar government and the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Under the initiative, scientifically extracted silt from Bihar's rivers will be utilised in the construction of national highways.

In the first phase, around 24.3 million cubic metres of silt will be used in 16 road projects.

A further proposal envisages utilising around 83.5 million cubic metres of silt for 27 future projects.

The initiative is expected to reduce road construction costs, improve the water-carrying capacity of rivers and help mitigate flood risks in the state.

The Chief Minister said that systematic management and utilisation of river silt could play an important role in addressing Bihar's recurring flood problem.