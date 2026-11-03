WATCH: Chinese Schoolboy Throws Display Laptops Onto Floor At Shenzhen Electronics Outlet

In what was an alarming incident captured on store security cameras, a schoolboy wearing his school uniform was captured deliberately hurling multiple laptops onto the floor at an electronics store in Shenzhen on Saturday, October 31.

In CCTV footage that went viral on social media, the boy was seen standing near the display area of the retail store before picking up laptop units one by one and throwing them onto the floor, severely damaging the display screens of the electronics units, leaving staff and shoppers in complete shock.

The schoolboy was casually throwing the electronic items down despite the retail store being crowded with weekend shoppers and store staff, showing a complete disregard for the surrounding public.

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How Did the Incident Unfold?

Coodoo, an Apple premium seller outlet at Wanda Plaza in the Longgang district of Shenzhen, witnessed an unexpected and shocking incident that left the shoppers and staff members in complete shock over what appeared to be an unprovoked act of destruction.

The schoolboy entered the Apple premier reseller outlet and casually walked over the display area, where several MacBooks were on display. Without saying a word or engaging with any of the employees at the store, the boy began to pick demo laptops one after another and slam them violently onto the polished floor.

The shoppers were left in complete shock while the store staffers immediately stepped in to restrain the boy and refrain the boy from further damaging electronics. Since the Apple MacBooks are costly and delicate, high-value consumer electronics, the damages incurred from the outburst were estimated to be quite substantial.

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The reason behind the schoolboy's sudden destructive spree remains unconfirmed by store officials or local police, though local reports suggested that academic pressure or a personal grievance may have triggered the outburst.

The store manager is reportedly reviewing the CCTV footage while evaluating the total hardware loss before taking formal legal and financial steps with the student's family.

No Official Statement by Police or the Outlet

The footage of the incident went viral on social media, where the schoolboy became the subject of widespread criticism and online debate, with many netizens condemning the act as reckless vandalism while others called for greater awareness surrounding youth mental health and stress.

It was reported that the boy headed straight to an Apple premium seller outlet in Shenzhen from his school and carried out the unprovoked vandalism without making any demands or expressing any prior grievance to the store staff.

However, the store manager has not issued any official statement with regard to the incident, nor any update on whether the schoolboy was handed over to the police or if the matter was resolved amicably with his parents.

It remains to be seen whether the store owner files an official complaint with the police or reaches out to his parents for an out-of-court settlement for financial damages.

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