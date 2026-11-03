Intuitive Machines Scores Third NASA Contract In Six Months Here's What Investors Need To Know



Intuitive Machines' radar technology could support moon and Mars exploration missions in the future.

Falcon Radar will use advanced radar technology to study clouds, light rainfall, and atmospheric conditions. Intuitive Machines ended Q2 with a record contracted backlog of roughly $1.8 billion.

Intuitive Machines (LUNR) secured yet another NASA contract on Tuesday, with the space infrastructure and services company set to provide its spacecraft platform and system integration for the agency's Falcon-Radar satellite.

LUNR shares were up about 7% at the time of writing after a two-session selloff wiped out more than 16% of the stock's value.

What Is NASA's Falcon-Radar Mission?

Intuitive Machines will supply its IM 300 spacecraft platform for Falcon-Radar, an Earth observation satellite targeting a launch no earlier than 2029. Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The satellite will use advanced radar technology to study clouds, light rainfall and atmospheric conditions, helping scientists better understand weather patterns. Intuitive Machines added that the radar technology could also support moon and Mars exploration missions in the future.

Third NASA Contract In Six Months

This is the company's third NASA contract in the past six months. In August, NASA selected Intuitive Machines to provide its IM 300 platform for EAGLE-VSWIR, a satellite designed to study Earth's surface and geology. The satellite is set to launch in 2028.

NASA also awarded Intuitive Machines a contract worth up to $148.3 million in June to deliver a Nova-C lunar lander by 2028, as part of its Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) mission.

Backlog Continues To Grow For LUNR

Intuitive Machines has steadily grown its order backlog over the past few quarters, ending the second quarter (Q2) with a record contracted backlog of roughly $1.8 billion, compared with $213 million at the end of 2025.

The company is scheduled to report its Q3 results on November 12, with Wall Street expecting a 370% surge in revenue and a loss of $0.12 per share, according to Fiscal.

Retail's Take On LUNR

Despite the gains, retail sentiment for LUNR on Stocktwits turned 'bearish' from 'neutral' over the past 24 hours.

LUNR shares have crashed nearly 42% so far in 2026, underperforming peers Redwire's 10% losses and Virgin Galactic's 24% slump.

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