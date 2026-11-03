Tamil Nadu Permits Six Screenings Daily For New Films Ahead Of Diwali

Tamil Nadu Government Boosts Theatrical Screenings

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 3 (ANI): In a major relief for the Tamil film industry ahead of Diwali, Chief Minister Vijay has ordered that all theatres in Tamil Nadu can screen six shows per day for one week from the release date of new Tamil films. The shows can be screened from 6:00 am to 2:30 am the next day, as per the order. The decision was taken based on the request made by the Tamil Film Producers Council, Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association and Tamil Nadu Multiplex Owners Association to the Chief Minister.

Regulation Changes for Festival Releases

Implementation of New Screening Norms

As per Rule 14-A of the Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 1957, all theatres in Tamil Nadu are permitted to screen 4 shows per day. However, during festival periods like Pongal, Deepavali, etc., special permission is given to screen additional shows for one week. Considering the request of the film industry, the Chief Minister has now permitted 6 shows per day for one week from the date of release of new Tamil films, the Government said in a press release. The order is expected to benefit producers, theatre owners and fans, especially during the Diwali releases. (ANI)

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