Congress Challenges Hardeep Singh Puri Nomination For Rajya Sabha Seat

Congress Challenges Hardeep Singh Puri's Nomination

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Congress on Tuesday lodged formal objections against the nomination papers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for the Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha by-election, alleging serious legal discrepancies and procedural violations in his election affidavit, and demanding the outright rejection of his candidature. Speaking to ANI here following the scrutiny of nomination forms at the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, MP Congress Election Cell Chief JP Dhanopia and Congress MLA Hemant Katare claimed that the Union Minister's affidavit fails to satisfy the statutory criteria prescribed under election laws and Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines.

Dhanopia stated that written objections detailing dozens of errors had been formally submitted to the Returning Officer (RO). "During the scrutiny process today, we formally raised objections against the nomination of Hardeep Singh Puri. His affidavit is legally defective and cannot be accepted in the eyes of the law. If an affidavit is deemed null and void, the nomination form automatically stands rejected," Dhanopia said.

Financial Disclosure Concerns

Questioning the financial disclosures made in the affidavit, Dhanopia noted, "As per mandatory guidelines, asset valuations must be declared in Indian currency. Instead, assets have been mentioned in foreign currencies like US dollars without required conversion into Indian Rupees. If the Returning Officer evaluates the nomination strictly and impartially in accordance with the law, his form must be rejected."

Allegations of Procedural and Legal Violations

Congress MLA Hemant Katare escalated the attack, pointing to specific legal provisions under the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961. "Our objection is strictly grounded in the statute. Section 4A of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 clearly stipulates that a declaration is not recognised as a valid affidavit unless the oath is administered before a First Class Magistrate or a Notary Advocate. Hardeep Puri's submission merely bears an attestation, which signifies verification, not the mandatory legal oath," Katare said.

Katare further alleged omissions and constitutional non-compliance regarding financial and personal disclosures in the candidate's papers. "The Election Commission has mandated that all financial disclosures in Indian elections must strictly be in Indian Rupees. However, Hardeep Puri declared assets in US dollars and Swiss francs. Furthermore, key details, including sections regarding his spouse, were not properly addressed. On multiple legal grounds, the affidavit fails to conform to the prescribed format and violates the constitutional norms governing Indian elections," Katare added.

Taking a swipe at the BJP delegation present during the scrutiny proceedings, Katare alleged that the ruling party lacked substantial legal counterarguments. "If the BJP had facts and legal backing, they would have presented them through competent legal counsel. Instead of addressing the statutory rules and legal objections, their representatives were busy delivering political speeches and sloganeering inside. The Returning Officer must decide strictly according to the Constitution and election rules rather than acting under political pressure," the Congress MLA remarked.

Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday filed his nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-election from Madhya Pradesh. The BJP Central Election Committee on Wednesday announced the nomination of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri as the party's candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-election from Madhya Pradesh. The announcement comes as preparations are underway for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Madhya Pradesh, which fell vacant following the resignation of former Union Minister L Murugan. (ANI)

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