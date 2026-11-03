Amit Shah Hails Naxal-Free Chhattisgarh With New Hospital Launch In Raipur

New Healthcare Milestone in Raipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said Chhattisgarh was progressing rapidly towards becoming Naxal-free, while hailing the inauguration of the Rs 400-crore Artemis Shanti Hospital in Raipur. The 350-bed super-speciality hospital, equipped with 11 Centres of Excellence and advanced robotic surgery facilities, is expected to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and provide tertiary-level medical services across Central India. In a post on X, the Union Home Minister wrote, "Chhattisgarh, once known for Naxalite violence, is today progressing rapidly as it becomes Naxal-free. Today, the 'Artemis Shanti Hospital', built at a cost of Rs 400 crore in Raipur, was inaugurated."

Advanced Medical Capabilities

Highlighting the capabilities of the medical facility, Shah noted that the hospital is equipped with cutting-edge medical technology and modern amenities to offer advanced tertiary care. "This super-speciality hospital, equipped with modern facilities and technology, featuring 350 beds and 11 Centres of Excellence, will provide tertiary-level healthcare services to the entire Central India," he added. Shah further noted that advanced robotic surgery facilities had also been introduced at the hospital, enabling precision-based treatment and specialised surgical care.

Women Empowerment and State Development

Earlier in the day, in a major boost to women's financial empowerment, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday disbursed Rs 632.62 crore directly into the bank accounts of over 67.4 lakh beneficiaries across Chhattisgarh under the state's flagship 'Mahtari Vandan Yojana'. The amount was transferred via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) with the press of a remote button during the closing ceremony of the Chhattisgarh Rajyotsav in Raipur, in the presence of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

Urging the people of Chhattisgarh to celebrate the state's path of peace and development with full vigour, Union Home Minister Amit Shah energised a massive gathering at the closing ceremony of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsav in Raipur, asking the crowd why their enthusiasm was muted when "Naxalism has ended." Upon his arrival in the state capital, the Union Home Minister was received by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai along with senior cabinet colleagues and party leaders.

Awards and Infrastructure Initiatives

During his visit, Amit Shah inaugurated the Artemis Shanti Hospital in Raipur, strengthening healthcare facilities in the region. He also inaugurated the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Park' (Peepal Van), an initiative focused on urban green cover and environmental sustainability. The ceremony also saw the presentation of the prestigious Chhattisgarh Rajya Alankaran awards across 36 categories to honour eminent personalities and institutions for notable contributions in social welfare, literature, indigenous culture, and sports. Among the awardees, Duban Lal Dhruv was conferred the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Smriti Samman for tribal upliftment and social consciousness; Sanju Devi was awarded the Gundadhur Samman for sports excellence; Vishwa Geeta Dhenu Govind Pakshi Sevadham received the Yati Yatanlal Samman for non-violence and cow protection; and Sushila Lata Netam was honoured with the Mini Mata Samman for women's empowerment. In addition, the Home Minister conferred the Chhattisgarh Shaurya Padak on police personnel in recognition of their gallantry, presenting the medal to Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Gopal Buddu from Bijapur and his team members.

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