Micah Lasher Rallies For Change In New York 2026 Midterm Elections

Micah Lasher Campaigns on Democratic Reform

Democratic nominee Micah Lasher, running to represent New York's 12th Congressional District in Manhattan, has signalled strong confidence on Election Day that voters nationwide are prepared to reclaim Congress, restore democratic norms, and address pressing cost-of-living challenges. Speaking with ANI from Manhattan as voters headed to the polls in the 2026 US midterm elections, Lasher launched a sharp rebuke of the current leadership in Washington, pointing directly to President Donald Trump, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and congressional Republicans.

"We have people who have taken control of the White House, Donald Trump, Mike Johnson in the House, all of their minions who have made this country less affordable, are dismantling the rule of law for their personal profit," Lasher said. "Today we are going to begin the process of taking the country back, addressing issues of affordability, restoring the rule of law."

The Stakes of the 2026 Midterms

Lasher framed the election as a fundamental referendum on the nation's governance, arguing that the public is seeking a decisive rejection of authoritarian tendencies and a return to government focused on working families. "I think the American people are ready for a change," Lasher stated. "They are ready to restore the rule of law, bring back sensible government that puts working people first and begin to end the regime, the facism that Donald Trump has brought about."

Looking ahead to the outcome of the midterms, Lasher expressed optimism that strong turnout in New York and across the country would deliver the House majority back to the Democratic Party. "I am very excited to be part of a robust democratic majority in the House, which I believe we are going to win today in New York and across the country and be part of the force of change in Washington," Lasher concluded.

Voter Sentiments and Economic Concerns

Meanwhile, voters across New York City arrived at the polls with a shared sense of urgency, citing widespread dissatisfaction with economic conditions, rising living costs, and government leadership at both the local and federal levels. Longtime residents and newly naturalised citizens alike described their vote as a critical civic obligation to hold elected officials accountable and push for fresh solutions to worsening national and local challenges.

Maria Luisa Reategui, a naturalised US citizen originally from Lima, Peru, who has lived in the United States for 35 years, emphasised the necessity of civic participation and a complete reset in political leadership to address ongoing city and national issues. "Well, we have a lot of problems right now in this country, in this city," Reategui said. "And I think we need to change the governor, all those politicians right now. Can we have new people, new ideas? And they will be... I hope they bring new solutions. That's why we have to participate. Each citizen has to participate in this election."

For other voters, foreign policy decisions and their immediate economic consequences served as the primary motivation to cast a ballot. Kevin Woods, a 20-year resident of Manhattan, stated that his decision to vote was directly driven by frustration with unapproved military actions and severe inflationary pressures on everyday families. "Well, I think the reason why I came out to vote today was to hold the current administration accountable. I don't like the direction the country is going in," Woods said. "I think that we went to war with Iran without any congressional approval, and it has caused a nightmare scenario of inflation, high energy prices, and yeah, I just wanted change."

Describing the broader mood across the electorate, Woods noted that voter frustration transcends traditional party lines, uniting Americans around kitchen-table economic issues and a demand for government accountability. "I'm not alone in this sentiment. I think people are, regardless of their political affiliation, fed up with the economic situation, inflation, high prices for everything, and no accountability. So I think that's why people are motivated to vote," Woods stated, urging others across the country to exercise their constitutional rights. "Just get out and vote. I think it's important to exercise your civic duty. Let your voice be heard."

Other longtime residents are demanding congressional accountability and economic relief while rejecting the current administration's policies. Jerry Harris, a 56-year resident of New York, stated that he voted straight-ticket Democrat to counter rising living costs, foreign conflicts, and a lack of executive oversight. "First of all, Trump is the biggest number one problem. And, of course, the economy and the war, which is the silliest thing," Harris said. "A change in Washington would be the solution. We need a Congress to hold their president accountable... We need more of a president like Obama, because we have to go to the grocery store now and see how expensive things are."

Native New Yorker Alita Lafargue, casting her ballot in Hell's Kitchen, framed the election as a choice between fear-driven division and compassion-led governance, advocating for a fundamental transformation in economic policy. "We have an affordability crisis across the country," Lafargue said. "I think we need to have a New Deal, like a Roosevelt-style New Deal for people, and go back to supporting the least among us. It's a real sin that we live in the richest country in the world, and yet we have kids going to school hungry."

Lafargue added that voters are eager to restore decency to government and push back against divisive political tactics. "Right now, I think people are scared, and that fear has been stoked by the current administration," Lafargue stated. "I think people are excited to make a change, and to get back some respectability in our government, and to move forward with a little more compassion... Vote for Democrats, because that's the only way we're going to get this done."

This comes as high-stakes matchups across federal and state offices are drawing intense focus, as New York voters head to the polls for the midterm elections. At the centre of congressional attention is New York's 17th Congressional District, a key battleground race featuring Democratic nominee Cait Conley and incumbent Republican Representative Mike Lawler. On the statewide level, voters are deciding major executive positions. The Gubernatorial Contest comprises Incumbent Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul facing Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman. Democrats have maintained control of New York's Executive Mansion in Albany for nearly two decades, and Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman faces a steep battle in his quest to break that streak and unseat incumbent Attorney General Kathy Hochul. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)