Ranji Trophy 2026 27: Massive Double Centuries Headline High Scoring Day

Ranji Trophy 2026/27: A Batting Masterclass on Day 2

Urvil Patel's 210*, Pradosh Ranjan Paul's 208, Sanvir Singh's 205 and KV Aneesh's 142* headlined a high-scoring Day 2 of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2026/27 round, as several teams strengthened their positions with commanding first-innings totals on Tuesday.

Karnataka dominated their fixture against Assam in Guwahati, extending their lead to 361 runs after posting a formidable batting performance. KV Aneesh remained unbeaten on 142, while Aneeshwar Gautam contributed 83 and skipper Mayank Agarwal scored 72. Manvanth Kumar further strengthened Karnataka's position with an unbeaten 53. The 22-year-old continued his impressive run with the bat after scoring his maiden First-Class century in the previous match. Karnataka stand 496/5 in response to Assam's meek 135 in the first innings.

Dominant Performances Across Major Fixtures

In Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu posted a massive 571/7 declared, powered by a commanding 208 from Pradosh Ranjan Paul and an unbeaten 115 from Ajith Ram. In reply, Chandigarh ended Day 2 at 49/3, with Sai Kishore striking twice to dismiss Arjun Azad and skipper Manan Vohra, leaving the hosts trailing by 522 runs.

Gujarat strengthened their position against Kerala after declaring their first innings at 534/9, powered by a magnificent 210 from Chennai Super Kings wicketkeeper-batter Urvil Patel. Aarya Desai (95) and Vishal Jayswal (77) provided valuable support with significant contributions. In reply, Kerala struggled to get going, losing three wickets to reach 74/3 at stumps, still trailing Gujarat by 460 runs.

Punjab also produced another dominant batting display against Andhra, declaring their first innings at 592/9. Sanvir Singh struck a magnificent 205 to lead the charge, while Salil Arora and Emanjot Singh Chahal added centuries of 144 and 122, respectively, as Punjab declared the innings at 592/9. Andhra batters played nine overs and reached 20/0 at the close of play on Day 2.

Strategic Battles and Individual Brilliance

Defending champions Jammu and Kashmir staged a strong response against Puducherry after the latter posted 385 in their first innings, with Neyan Shyam Kangayan, Mohit Kale and Sagar Trivedi contributing half-centuries. Sunil Kumar led J & K's bowling effort with a six-wicket haul. In reply, J & K's openers remained unbeaten at stumps, taking their side to 149/0, with Qamran Iqbal scoring 68* and Shubham Khajuria leading the charge with an unbeaten 80.

In the Bengal-Maharashtra fixture, Maharashtra bowled Bengal out for 143, with Pradeep Dadhe and Tanay Sanghvi claiming three wickets each. Abishek Porel was the only Bengal batter to score a half-century. In response, Maharashtra reached 207/9, with Sanghvi also making a valuable contribution with the bat, remaining unbeaten on 57. For Bengal, Mohammad Shami and Shahbaz Ahmed picked up three wickets each. Maharashtra ended the day with a 64-run lead, retaining the advantage heading into Day 3.

Delhi gained a 33-run first-innings lead against Services after posting 299/6 at stumps on Day 2 in response to Services' 266. Priyansh Arya (58), Ayush Doseja (78) and Sumit Mathur (80*) struck half-centuries to steer Delhi's middle order, helping the side take control of the contest.

Elsewhere, 42-time champions Mumbai posted 396 in their first innings against Railways, with Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sarfaraz Khan, Akash Anand and Shams Mulani contributing half-centuries. For Railways, Himanshu Sangwan claimed four wickets, while Raj Choudhary picked up three. In reply, Railways reached 116/2 at stumps, with captain Bhargav Merai and Mohammad Saif at the crease, trailing Mumbai by 280 runs heading into Day 3.

Mizoram batter Chinmay Sutar continued his prolific run, scoring an unbeaten 135 against Arunachal Pradesh to register his third consecutive century in the Ranji Trophy. Sutar, who recently made headlines with a quadruple century (400), once again anchored Mizoram's innings as the side reached 366/3 at stumps on Day 2 in response to Arunachal Pradesh's 285, securing an 81-run first-innings lead. With several teams building substantial first-innings leads and individual batters producing outstanding performances, Day 2 proved to be a high-scoring affair in the ongoing Ranji Trophy round.

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