Dawid Malan Named Venice Livewires Captain KC Cariappa Joins Squad For Italia T10

MENAFN - IANS) Venice, Nov 3 (IANS) Venice Livewires have strengthened their squad ahead of the upcoming Italia T10 League with the signing of Indian leg-spinner KC Cariappa, while former England international Dawid Malan has been appointed captain of the franchise.

The twin announcements mark an important step in Venice Livewires' preparations for the competition, bringing together international batting experience and specialist bowling talent.

Dawid Malan, one of England's most accomplished white-ball batters, will lead the side. Known for his consistency, composure and ability to perform under pressure, Malan brings considerable international and franchise cricket experience to the leadership role. His appointment is expected to provide stability and direction to the team as they prepare for the fast-paced T10 format.

KC Cariappa's inclusion adds variety and depth to the bowling department. The Indian leg-spinner has experience in the Indian domestic circuit and the Indian Premier League (IPL), having represented franchises including Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab. Recognised for his variations and ability to challenge batters, Cariappa will add another dimension to the Venice Livewires bowling attack.

With Malan taking charge as captain and Cariappa joining the squad, Venice Livewires are building a competitive combination for the upcoming Italia T10 League.

The franchise is focused on assembling a balanced squad featuring experienced international cricketers and emerging talent, with the ambition of making a strong impact in the tournament.

The latest announcements underline Venice Livewires' intent to build a competitive team while contributing to the growing popularity of cricket in Italy and across the European sporting landscape.

Italia T10 League is Italy's first city-based franchise cricket competition, scheduled to run from November 18 to 29, 2026, in Rome.

Officially backed by the Italian Cricket Federation (FCI) and recognised under the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI), the Italia T10 features six city-based teams.

Among the other teams in fray, Napoli Knights, which will be captained by England legend James Anderson alongside Luke Sutton; Rome Gladiators, which will be led by Babar Omar and feature players like Chris Gayle, Anthony Joseph Mosca, Ahmed Daniyal and Will Smeed. Brescia Lions will feature Mohammad Hafeez, Johnson Charles, and Mian Muhammad Asif Nadeem. Milan Icons is the sixth team in the competition.