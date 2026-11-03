Jordan Charges Karak Church Attack Suspects With Terrorism

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Jordanian prosecutors on Tuesday charged three men with terrorism-related offences over a deadly gun attack last month on a church in the kingdom's south.

On October 23, gunmen killed nine people and wounded 25 others when they stormed a funeral at a Greek Orthodox church in Hammoud village, in Jordan's Karak governorate. Authorities said the suspected gunmen, two Jordanian brothers and their relative by marriage, fled after the attack but were arrested three days later.

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According to a statement from Jordan's state security prosecutor, "the public prosecution has completed all investigative procedures... related to the terrorist attack carried out at Saint George Church". The seven charges include "committing terrorist acts resulting in the death of a person, carrying out terrorist acts using weapons and ammunition, possessing weapons and ammunition for terrorist purposes, conspiring to carry out terrorist acts and promoting the ideology of a terrorist group".

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Under Jordan's anti-terrorism law, a conviction on the most serious charge, carrying out terrorist acts resulting in death, is punishable by death.

Authorities have described the suspects as followers of a hardline ideology.

The attack shocked the kingdom, where Christians make up around three percent of Jordan's population.

Jordan retaliated by launching deadly strikes on "terrorist organisations" in Syria, claiming to have killed more than 20 militants, but sparking a brief diplomatic crisis with its neighbour.

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