Principal Secretary (PS) Oluga, French Development Agency (AFD) Discuss Local Pharmaceutical Manufacturing And Digital Health Collaboration

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr Ouma Oluga today held a meeting with a delegation from the French Development Agency (AFD), led by its Country Director for Kenya, Ms Anne-Gaëlle Chapius, who paid him a courtesy call at Afya House to discuss collaboration in strengthening local pharmaceutical manufacturing, digital health and innovation.

The meeting comes ahead of the Extraordinary Summit on Local Manufacturing of Health Products and Technologies, which Kenya is set to host, bringing together African leaders to advance domestic production of medicines, vaccines and other essential health products to strengthen health security across the continent.

Discussions focused on enhancing support for Kenya's local pharmaceutical industry through technical assistance, capacity building and strategic investments aimed at increasing the production of quality health products, improving access to essential medicines and positioning Kenya as a regional manufacturing hub.

The meeting also explored opportunities for collaboration in digital health and artificial intelligence to strengthen healthcare delivery, improve the use of health data and accelerate ongoing health sector reforms.

Dr Oluga welcomed the continued partnership between the Government of Kenya and the French Development Agency, reaffirming the Government's commitment to working with development partners to build a resilient, innovative and self-reliant health system that supports Universal Health Coverage and contributes to Kenya's economic growth.

Also present were Dr Jean-Emmanuel Julo-Reminiac from the French Embassy and Dr Nailla Ganatra, Director of Health Products and Technologies at the Ministry of Health.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.--br- src="" alt="Ministry of Health, Kenya" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo