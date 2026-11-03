AMAC Chicago Chapter Hosts Exclusive VIP Evening At The Obama Presidential Center
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) September 22, 2026, Annapolis, Maryland: CXE Inc., a recognized leader in customer and employee experience solutions, is pleased to share highlights from its participation in Chicago Soars: An Evening at the Obama Presidential Center, hosted by the Airport Minority Advisory Council (AMAC) Chicago Chapter.
The exclusive event brought together aviation leaders and industry professionals at Chicago's new cultural landmark, creating an opportunity to connect, exchange perspectives and celebrate leadership, civic engagement and community.
An evening centered on leadership and connection
Held in conjunction with the 3rd Annual AMAC She SOARS Women in Aviation Summit, the private evening provided aviation professionals with an opportunity to connect, network and experience the newly opened Obama Presidential Center.
The Center is dedicated to fostering leadership, civic engagement and community while preserving and sharing the legacy of President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.
Bringing the aviation community together
The Chicago Chapter gathering created an informal setting for professionals from across the aviation community to connect beyond the conference environment.
The event also reflected the broader themes of the She SOARS Summit, including leadership, professional development, career growth, meaningful connections and the continued advancement of women across the aviation industry.
A cultural experience alongside She SOARS
The evening took place on September 20, immediately ahead of the AMAC She SOARS Women in Aviation Summit, which took place September 21 and 22 at the Marriott Marquis Chicago.
Presented by AMAC and the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA), the two-day summit brought together women in aviation, including mid- and upper-management professionals, aviation HR leaders, airport governing authorities, government officials and industry association leaders.
The summit focused on women's multifaceted advantages in the workplace, career growth, professional development and well-being of the mind and soul. The program included discussions, speakers and networking opportunities designed to encourage connection and professional growth.
CXE's participation and key takeaways
CXE's participation in the AMAC Chicago Chapter's private evening at the Obama Presidential Center provided an opportunity to connect with aviation professionals and exchange perspectives on leadership, professional development and the evolving employee and customer experience.
The event reinforced the value of bringing aviation leaders together to share experiences, build meaningful connections and explore how strong leadership and engaged employees contribute to better experiences across the industry.
To learn more about employee and customer experience strategy, visit
About the Author: CXE, headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, is a recognized industry leader that works with airports, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, and business and government clients to create some of the nation's most innovative and successful customer (CX) and employee experience (EX) improvement programs. With a stronghold in the airport arena, CXE is known for designing strategic airport customer experience and service culture programs that span all airport passenger-facing teams.
CXE builds each client strategy utilizing a comprehensive approach to CX and EX, including service measurement, training, recognition and appreciation programs and performance coaching. CXE has earned the trust of airport executives and service partners, including airlines, security, TSA, retail, concessions, and duty-free operations teams in over 100 airports across North America.
CXE brings together some of the industry's most successful customer experience professionals to help clients boost employee engagement, spark customer delight and drive organizational success.
Let's craft a unified and thriving service culture that sets your organization apart.
The exclusive event brought together aviation leaders and industry professionals at Chicago's new cultural landmark, creating an opportunity to connect, exchange perspectives and celebrate leadership, civic engagement and community.
An evening centered on leadership and connection
Held in conjunction with the 3rd Annual AMAC She SOARS Women in Aviation Summit, the private evening provided aviation professionals with an opportunity to connect, network and experience the newly opened Obama Presidential Center.
The Center is dedicated to fostering leadership, civic engagement and community while preserving and sharing the legacy of President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.
Bringing the aviation community together
The Chicago Chapter gathering created an informal setting for professionals from across the aviation community to connect beyond the conference environment.
The event also reflected the broader themes of the She SOARS Summit, including leadership, professional development, career growth, meaningful connections and the continued advancement of women across the aviation industry.
A cultural experience alongside She SOARS
The evening took place on September 20, immediately ahead of the AMAC She SOARS Women in Aviation Summit, which took place September 21 and 22 at the Marriott Marquis Chicago.
Presented by AMAC and the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA), the two-day summit brought together women in aviation, including mid- and upper-management professionals, aviation HR leaders, airport governing authorities, government officials and industry association leaders.
The summit focused on women's multifaceted advantages in the workplace, career growth, professional development and well-being of the mind and soul. The program included discussions, speakers and networking opportunities designed to encourage connection and professional growth.
CXE's participation and key takeaways
CXE's participation in the AMAC Chicago Chapter's private evening at the Obama Presidential Center provided an opportunity to connect with aviation professionals and exchange perspectives on leadership, professional development and the evolving employee and customer experience.
The event reinforced the value of bringing aviation leaders together to share experiences, build meaningful connections and explore how strong leadership and engaged employees contribute to better experiences across the industry.
To learn more about employee and customer experience strategy, visit
About the Author: CXE, headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, is a recognized industry leader that works with airports, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, and business and government clients to create some of the nation's most innovative and successful customer (CX) and employee experience (EX) improvement programs. With a stronghold in the airport arena, CXE is known for designing strategic airport customer experience and service culture programs that span all airport passenger-facing teams.
CXE builds each client strategy utilizing a comprehensive approach to CX and EX, including service measurement, training, recognition and appreciation programs and performance coaching. CXE has earned the trust of airport executives and service partners, including airlines, security, TSA, retail, concessions, and duty-free operations teams in over 100 airports across North America.
CXE brings together some of the industry's most successful customer experience professionals to help clients boost employee engagement, spark customer delight and drive organizational success.
Let's craft a unified and thriving service culture that sets your organization apart.
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