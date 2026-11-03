Ananta Kriti's By Threads & Craft Successfully Shines Spotlight On Indian Craftsmanship
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, November 3, 2026: Ananta Kriti, a flagship exhibition initiative by Threads and Craft, has successfully concluded its inaugural edition at Aga Khan Hall, New Delhi, witnessing an encouraging response and strong visitor footfall of more than 300 visitors. Held from November 1 to 3, the exhibition successfully highlighted Indian Craftsmanship with independent designers, artisans and homegrown brands from across India, offering visitors an opportunity to explore the country's rich craft heritage during the festive shopping season.
The exhibition was inaugurated on November 1 by Shazia Ilmi, National Spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party, who appreciated the participation of women entrepreneurs, artisans and students. She interacted with exhibitors, learnt about their work and appreciated their efforts towards promoting Indian craftsmanship and entrepreneurship.
Lakshmi K, Founder of Threads and Craft and Ananta Kriti, said, "The response to Ananta Kriti's inaugural edition has been extremely encouraging and reinforces our belief that people continue to value thoughtfully created products, distinctive designs and the stories behind them. We envisioned Ananta Kriti as a platform for independent designers, artisans and homegrown labels to showcase their work, connect with consumers and gain greater visibility for their craft. The Diwali season was the perfect occasion to bring this vision to life. This is only the beginning, and our ambition is to establish Ananta Kriti as a flagship exhibition platform, expand to other cities and create more opportunities for artisans and independent brands to reach wider audiences."
A key highlight was the representation of diverse Indian craft traditions, with artisans showcasing the distinctive techniques, intricate detailing and regional artistry of their respective communities. The exhibition also featured stalls by Padma Shri awardees, alongside independent labels showcasing handloom sarees, festive wear, jewellery, accessories and handcrafted creations. Drawing visitors from across India, the three-day exhibition witnessed an enthusiastic response, with attendees exploring the diverse range of products and engaging with artisans and homegrown brands. The vibrant atmosphere, particularly during the Diwali shopping season, reflected the growing interest in traditional crafts and independent design.
With its inaugural Delhi edition, Ananta Kriti aims to build a recurring platform celebrating Indian craftsmanship, independent fashion and contemporary design, with plans to explore opportunities in other cities.
About Threads and Craft
Founded by Lakshmi K, Threads and Craft is an Indian fashion and textile label celebrating traditional fabrics, regional weaves and contemporary design. Through its collections of sarees, ethnic wear and women's apparel, the label brings together classic textile traditions and modern sensibilities. With Ananta Kriti, Threads and Craft is extending its vision to create a platform for independent designers, artisans and handcrafted products.
The exhibition was inaugurated on November 1 by Shazia Ilmi, National Spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party, who appreciated the participation of women entrepreneurs, artisans and students. She interacted with exhibitors, learnt about their work and appreciated their efforts towards promoting Indian craftsmanship and entrepreneurship.
Lakshmi K, Founder of Threads and Craft and Ananta Kriti, said, "The response to Ananta Kriti's inaugural edition has been extremely encouraging and reinforces our belief that people continue to value thoughtfully created products, distinctive designs and the stories behind them. We envisioned Ananta Kriti as a platform for independent designers, artisans and homegrown labels to showcase their work, connect with consumers and gain greater visibility for their craft. The Diwali season was the perfect occasion to bring this vision to life. This is only the beginning, and our ambition is to establish Ananta Kriti as a flagship exhibition platform, expand to other cities and create more opportunities for artisans and independent brands to reach wider audiences."
A key highlight was the representation of diverse Indian craft traditions, with artisans showcasing the distinctive techniques, intricate detailing and regional artistry of their respective communities. The exhibition also featured stalls by Padma Shri awardees, alongside independent labels showcasing handloom sarees, festive wear, jewellery, accessories and handcrafted creations. Drawing visitors from across India, the three-day exhibition witnessed an enthusiastic response, with attendees exploring the diverse range of products and engaging with artisans and homegrown brands. The vibrant atmosphere, particularly during the Diwali shopping season, reflected the growing interest in traditional crafts and independent design.
With its inaugural Delhi edition, Ananta Kriti aims to build a recurring platform celebrating Indian craftsmanship, independent fashion and contemporary design, with plans to explore opportunities in other cities.
About Threads and Craft
Founded by Lakshmi K, Threads and Craft is an Indian fashion and textile label celebrating traditional fabrics, regional weaves and contemporary design. Through its collections of sarees, ethnic wear and women's apparel, the label brings together classic textile traditions and modern sensibilities. With Ananta Kriti, Threads and Craft is extending its vision to create a platform for independent designers, artisans and handcrafted products.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment