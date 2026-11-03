Amaha Partners With Wework India To Bring Mental Health Support To 121,700+ Members Across 79 Locations
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 2nd November, 2026: Amaha, an integrated mental healthcare organisation, has entered into a strategic partnership with WeWork India, the industry leader in the flexible workspace sector, to strengthen mental health support and crisis preparedness across its workspace ecosystem. Through this partnership, the two organisations are bringing structured mental health resources, clinical training and pathways to professional care into WeWork India's workplace ecosystem across the country.
The initiative is designed around a simple objective: to help create workspaces where people are better prepared to recognise mental health distress, respond appropriately and connect themselves or others to the right support. The partnership will primarily focus on three key interventions:
Knowledge Sharing: Clinically backed resources on Mental Health Support Kits to help members access reliable information and understand available support.
Crisis Sensitisation and Training: Training for relevant WeWork teams to recognise mental health distress, respond appropriately and identify when professional intervention is needed.
Access to Professional Guidance: Complimentary 30-minute, one-on-one Care Guidance sessions with Amaha clinicians to help members understand their concerns and explore appropriate next steps towards professional care.
The initiative aims to integrate mental health information, crisis preparedness and pathways to professional care into the everyday workplace experience.
Dr Amit Malik, Founder and CEO, Amaha, said, "When we first started working with organisations in 2016, mental health was often seen as a peripheral concern. Today, the conversation has shifted considerably. Organisations are increasingly asking how they can support their employees, rather than whether mental health should be a priority. The next step is ensuring that this intent translates into meaningful support. Our partnership with WeWork is an opportunity to bring this thinking into the workplace, connecting its communities with Amaha's clinical expertise and pathways to care more seamlessly. Ultimately, the measure of progress is not how often we talk about mental health, but whether people can get the right support when they need it."
Debosmita Majumder, Chief Marketing Officer, WeWork India, said, "Workplace mental health must move beyond awareness to creating systems that make support accessible, timely and effective. Employee well-being is integral to organisational resilience and long-term performance, making mental health a workplace priority rather than a standalone initiative. At WeWork India, our commitment extends beyond creating productive workspaces to building communities where people feel supported and empowered to thrive. Our partnership with Amaha reinforces this commitment by bringing credible mental health resources, crisis preparedness and professional guidance closer to our members. Through this initiative, we aim to make mental health support a more integral part of the everyday workspace experience."
As part of this partnership, mental health support kits will be made available across WeWork India locations. The bite-sized kits - on Anxiety, OCD and Addiction - will equip those struggling with clinically-backed, practical tools for grounding, reflection, coping and recovery. Available through wellness centres and designated spaces, the kits will allow members to access information privately and at their own pace.
Furthermore, Amaha will conduct specialised mental health de-escalation training for relevant WeWork teams across India. Members will also have access to complimentary 30-minute 1:1 Care Guidance sessions with Amaha clinicians. The programme will also include The Open Room, a series of clinician-led discussions covering themes of neurodiversity, boundaries, caregiving, coping and stress, as well as Practice Labs featuring experiential sessions.
About Amaha
Founded in 2016 by psychiatrist and healthcare entrepreneur Dr. Amit Malik, Amaha is an integrated mental healthcare organisation offering services across digital self-care, outpatient and inpatient treatment, and community support.
Amaha operates nine centres across Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai, with services available in more than 15 languages. It has delivered over 450,000 therapy and psychiatry sessions to more than 100,000 clients, the vast majority of them in India. Its clinical network comprises 270+ mental health professionals, and its peer support communities have 65,000+ members.
About WeWork India
Launched in 2017, WeWork India Management Limited is India's leading premium flexible workspace operator and has been the largest operator by total revenue for the past three fiscal years. The Company operates 85 centres across 9.8 million sq. ft. in eight cities - Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gurugram, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Noida and New Delhi - serving over 121,700 members across Fortune 500 companies, global capability centres (GCCs), enterprises and startups. WeWork India was listed on the NSE and BSE in FY26.
The initiative is designed around a simple objective: to help create workspaces where people are better prepared to recognise mental health distress, respond appropriately and connect themselves or others to the right support. The partnership will primarily focus on three key interventions:
Knowledge Sharing: Clinically backed resources on Mental Health Support Kits to help members access reliable information and understand available support.
Crisis Sensitisation and Training: Training for relevant WeWork teams to recognise mental health distress, respond appropriately and identify when professional intervention is needed.
Access to Professional Guidance: Complimentary 30-minute, one-on-one Care Guidance sessions with Amaha clinicians to help members understand their concerns and explore appropriate next steps towards professional care.
The initiative aims to integrate mental health information, crisis preparedness and pathways to professional care into the everyday workplace experience.
Dr Amit Malik, Founder and CEO, Amaha, said, "When we first started working with organisations in 2016, mental health was often seen as a peripheral concern. Today, the conversation has shifted considerably. Organisations are increasingly asking how they can support their employees, rather than whether mental health should be a priority. The next step is ensuring that this intent translates into meaningful support. Our partnership with WeWork is an opportunity to bring this thinking into the workplace, connecting its communities with Amaha's clinical expertise and pathways to care more seamlessly. Ultimately, the measure of progress is not how often we talk about mental health, but whether people can get the right support when they need it."
Debosmita Majumder, Chief Marketing Officer, WeWork India, said, "Workplace mental health must move beyond awareness to creating systems that make support accessible, timely and effective. Employee well-being is integral to organisational resilience and long-term performance, making mental health a workplace priority rather than a standalone initiative. At WeWork India, our commitment extends beyond creating productive workspaces to building communities where people feel supported and empowered to thrive. Our partnership with Amaha reinforces this commitment by bringing credible mental health resources, crisis preparedness and professional guidance closer to our members. Through this initiative, we aim to make mental health support a more integral part of the everyday workspace experience."
As part of this partnership, mental health support kits will be made available across WeWork India locations. The bite-sized kits - on Anxiety, OCD and Addiction - will equip those struggling with clinically-backed, practical tools for grounding, reflection, coping and recovery. Available through wellness centres and designated spaces, the kits will allow members to access information privately and at their own pace.
Furthermore, Amaha will conduct specialised mental health de-escalation training for relevant WeWork teams across India. Members will also have access to complimentary 30-minute 1:1 Care Guidance sessions with Amaha clinicians. The programme will also include The Open Room, a series of clinician-led discussions covering themes of neurodiversity, boundaries, caregiving, coping and stress, as well as Practice Labs featuring experiential sessions.
About Amaha
Founded in 2016 by psychiatrist and healthcare entrepreneur Dr. Amit Malik, Amaha is an integrated mental healthcare organisation offering services across digital self-care, outpatient and inpatient treatment, and community support.
Amaha operates nine centres across Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai, with services available in more than 15 languages. It has delivered over 450,000 therapy and psychiatry sessions to more than 100,000 clients, the vast majority of them in India. Its clinical network comprises 270+ mental health professionals, and its peer support communities have 65,000+ members.
About WeWork India
Launched in 2017, WeWork India Management Limited is India's leading premium flexible workspace operator and has been the largest operator by total revenue for the past three fiscal years. The Company operates 85 centres across 9.8 million sq. ft. in eight cities - Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gurugram, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Noida and New Delhi - serving over 121,700 members across Fortune 500 companies, global capability centres (GCCs), enterprises and startups. WeWork India was listed on the NSE and BSE in FY26.
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