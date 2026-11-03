Casa By Owner Continues Two Decade Mission To Offer Homeowners An Alternative To Traditional Real Estate Fees

MENAFN - GetNews)""When we started this company more than two decades ago, the idea was simple. Homeowners deserve professional representation without having to give up a disproportionate share of their equity at the closing table. That principle still drives everything we do today.""Casa By Owner, a family-owned real estate company established in 2002, continues to provide homeowners with full-service and flat-fee listing options designed to help sellers retain more of their equity. The company combines professional representation with competitive pricing structures that challenge conventional commission models.

El Paso, Texas - November 3, 2026 - Casa By Owner, a family-owned real estate company founded in 2002, is marking over two decades of offering homeowners an alternative approach to selling their properties through full-service and flat-fee listing options that challenge conventional commission structures.

Since its founding, the company has operated on the belief that professional real estate services should not require homeowners to sacrifice more of their accumulated equity than necessary. Over the years, Casa By Owner has adapted to shifting market conditions while maintaining its core commitment to personal service and transparent pricing.

The company provides sellers with multiple listing options, including full-service representation and flat-fee arrangements. Both approaches are designed to deliver the professional support homeowners expect during a transaction while offering meaningful savings compared to traditional commission percentages. Sellers can choose the service model that best fits their needs and comfort level, giving them greater control over the process and its associated costs.

Casa By Owner also integrates modern tools into its service offerings, including online home search platforms, property valuation resources, and commission-savings comparisons. These tools allow homeowners to make informed decisions about pricing, marketing, and the financial implications of different listing strategies before committing to a plan of action.

As a family-owned operation, the company emphasizes personalized attention and accountability. Rather than routing clients through large teams or automated systems, Casa By Owner maintains a locally focused approach where homeowners work directly with professionals who understand the neighborhoods, market trends, and buyer expectations specific to their area. This hands-on model has been a distinguishing feature of the business since its earliest days.

The real estate landscape has changed considerably since 2002. Online listing platforms, virtual tours, and digital marketing have transformed the way properties are bought and sold. Casa By Owner has incorporated these developments into its service model, using technology to enhance exposure and streamline transactions while keeping costs manageable for sellers.

For first-time buyers, the company offers guidance through what can be a complex and sometimes overwhelming process. From understanding financing options to navigating inspections and closing procedures, Casa By Owner provides the kind of step-by-step support that helps new buyers move through each stage with greater confidence.

The company's longevity in a competitive industry reflects its ability to deliver consistent results while staying true to its founding principles. By offering a pricing structure that differs from the conventional percentage-based commission model, Casa By Owner has carved out a distinct position in the market. Homeowners who are looking for professional representation but want to explore alternatives to standard fee arrangements have found the company's approach to be a practical option.

Looking ahead, Casa By Owner plans to continue refining its service offerings and expanding its digital tools to better serve both buyers and sellers. The company views transparency in pricing and process as essential to building long-term trust with the homeowners it serves.

With more than two decades of experience and a clear mission to make professional real estate services more accessible, Casa By Owner remains committed to helping homeowners navigate one of the most significant financial decisions of their lives without unnecessary cost.

About Us

Casa By Owner is a family-owned real estate company established in 2002 that offers homeowners full-service and flat-fee listing options as alternatives to traditional commission structures. The company provides professional representation, online property tools, and personalized service to both sellers and first-time buyers.

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