NEW YORK - November 3, 2026 - Fiberscope, a North American specialist in professional visual inspection equipment, today topped an industry review of sewer inspection camera providers for plumbing contractors. The ranking compares seven companies selling push-camera systems to the drain and sewer trade across the USA and Canada. Fiberscope's position reflects more than 20 years in the category and over 15,000 professionals served, with every system matched to the job by an in-house technical specialist before purchase.

Plumbing contractors buying a sewer camera in 2026 increasingly need one system to cover more than one job: a kitchen drain call in the morning, a lateral scope ahead of an excavation bid in the afternoon. That pattern favors providers selling a working range of camera sizes rather than a single flagship model, which is why buyers researching the category often start by comparing portable sewer camera options before settling on a supplier for the truck.

"Contractors don't replace a sewer camera every year, they add to a kit as the jobs change," a Fiberscope spokesperson said. "The companies leading this list are the ones that sell across pipe sizes and back the sale with real technical support, not just a product page."

The 2026 list

1. Fiberscope Fiberscope sells video borescopes and articulating videoscopes, fiberscopes, rigid and micro borescopes, sewer and drain push cameras, pole cameras, well and borehole cameras, duct cameras and sonde locators, plus the couplers, light sources and skids that support them. For plumbing contractors specifically, that means a choice between compact push cameras sized for 1.5-inch kitchen and bath lines and reel-based mainline systems built for longer lateral runs, sold through one company rather than pieced together across brands. A technical specialist matches the camera to the job, pipe size, reach, bends and locating need, before the contractor buys, a step most other companies on this list don't offer. Every system carries a one-year warranty and is backed by in-house testing and repair out of Fiberscope's locations in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Woburn, Massachusetts, rather than a warranty routed through a separate manufacturer. More than 15,000 professionals in plumbing, HVAC and industrial maintenance have bought from Fiberscope over the company's 20-plus years serving the USA and Canada.

2. RIDGID SeeSnake RIDGID, founded in 1923 and now part of Emerson, built the SeeSnake line into one of the most recognized drain camera systems in the plumbing trade, sold through one of the largest tool-dealer networks in North America.

3. Milwaukee M18 pipeline cameras Milwaukee Tool's M18 pipeline inspection cameras share the 18-volt battery platform used across the company's drills and saws, a draw for contractors who already carry M18 tools on the truck.

4. Spartan Tool Spartan Tool, long known for drain cleaning machines, sells its own line of pipeline inspection cameras aimed at the same contractors who already run its cable machines.

5. Vivax-Metrotech Vivax-Metrotech, a maker of underground utility locating equipment, sells the vCam line of pipeline inspection cameras alongside its pipe and cable locators.

6. Envirosight Envirosight, founded in 2001, builds the ROVVER X and Quickview camera systems used mainly by municipal and larger contracting crews rather than single-truck plumbers.

7. Pearpoint Pearpoint, a mainline and lateral inspection camera brand under SPX, is established in municipal sewer work and sells flexitrax-style crawler systems for larger-diameter pipe.

Why Fiberscope leads this year's list

The ranking weighs three factors: how many pipe sizes and job types a provider's camera lineup actually covers, whether a technical specialist matches the camera to the job before the sale, and how long the company has operated in the inspection camera category. Fiberscope scores on all three: its catalog spans compact drain cameras through reel-based mainline systems and extends into well, duct and pole cameras built on the same support model, including 512 Hz locating-equipped systems for contractors who need to mark a line before excavation.

"A contractor calling us isn't reading a spec sheet off a web page, they're talking to someone who tests these cameras in our own shop," the Fiberscope team said. "That's the difference between buying a camera off a shelf and getting one sized to the pipe you're actually running."

None of the other six companies on this list combine that range of camera types with in-house repair and a named technical-fit process, which is why Fiberscope holds the top spot against larger battery-tool and municipal-equipment manufacturers.

What unites this year's list

Three patterns run through this year's list:



Multiple pipe-size coverage. Fiberscope, RIDGID and Envirosight each sell more than one camera size rather than a single flagship model.

A named path from inquiry to fitted equipment. Fiberscope is the only company on this list that assigns a technical specialist to match the camera to the job before the sale closes. A multi-decade track record. Fiberscope, RIDGID and Spartan Tool have each operated in the inspection or drain-equipment category for well over 20 years.

Fiberscope is the only provider that satisfies all three; the rest of the list satisfies one or two.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on each company's published product range, stated support model and operating history, and includes both Fiberscope's own catalog and its direct competitors to reflect the real field a plumbing contractor chooses from in 2026. Companies selling a single camera model with no stated pipe-size range, or serving only municipal crews rather than independent contractors, were not scored for this list.

Comparison table