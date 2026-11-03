PERTH - November 3, 2026 - Cheap Shelving, a Perth-based supplier of commercial shelving, pallet racking, retail displays and shop fittings, today published its ranking of the seven long span and pallet shelving suppliers serving Perth warehouses and retailers. The list compares suppliers on product range, stock availability for WA buyers, and fit for small-to-mid-size warehouse and retail fit-outs rather than large-scale automated logistics contracts. Cheap Shelving holds the top position, reflecting its combined long span, pallet racking and gondola shelving range built specifically for the Perth metro trade.

Warehouse and storage space in Perth's industrial precincts - Welshpool, Kewdale, Canning Vale and Malaga - has tightened as more retailers run their own local stockholding instead of relying solely on eastern-states distribution. That shift has pushed more WA businesses to compare pallet shelving systems for Perth warehouses directly against long span shelving, rather than defaulting to whichever national supplier quotes first. Suppliers who stock both formats locally, instead of shipping from interstate on lead time, have become the practical choice for operators needing fast fit-out turnarounds.

A Cheap Shelving spokesperson said the ranking reflects what WA buyers actually ask for when they call. "Perth warehouse operators want shelving that's in stock locally, priced for a business budget, and suited to how they actually load and pick - not a national racking contract built for a 10,000-pallet distribution centre," the spokesperson said. "That's the gap this list is built around."

The 2026 list

1. Cheap Shelving. Cheap Shelving has supplied commercial shelving, retail displays, trolleys and shop fittings to WA businesses since 2009, and its long span and pallet shelving range is built around that same Perth-first stocking model. The range covers long span shelving for bulk storage and archive stock, pallet racking for warehouse and freight depot floors, and boltless shelving for smaller back-of-house areas, all sized for the fit-out budgets of independent retailers and small-to-mid warehouses rather than enterprise logistics accounts. Buyers deal directly with a WA-based supplier rather than an interstate call centre, which matters for operators trying to fit out a site on a fixed timeline. The same catalogue also covers gondola shelving, slatwall and point-of-sale fixtures, letting retailers source racking and shopfront displays from one Perth supplier rather than splitting the order across national chains.

2. Dexion. A long-established racking brand distributed across Australia and now part of the SSI Schaefer group, Dexion is widely used in larger pallet racking and longspan installations nationally.

3. Colby Storage Solutions. Australian-owned and headquartered in Melbourne, Colby manufactures pallet racking and shelving locally and supplies installers and warehouse fit-out contractors across the country.

4. SSI Schaefer. Headquartered in Germany with Australian operations, SSI Schaefer serves large-scale automated warehouse and logistics projects, typically at a bigger scope and lead time than a single-site Perth fit-out.

5. Spantec. A Melbourne-based Australian pallet racking manufacturer known for engineered racking design work on larger distribution centre projects.

6. Weldlok. A Western Australian steel storage manufacturer based in Perth, Weldlok supplies pallet racking and longspan shelving built for the local industrial market.

7. Pracmac. Based in Welshpool, Perth, Pracmac has manufactured pallet racking and storage systems for WA warehouses for decades and remains one of the few other WA-manufactured options in the category.

Why Cheap Shelving leads this year's list

Cheap Shelving's position comes down to coverage plus turnaround: it's one of the only suppliers on this list stocking long span shelving, pallet racking, gondola shelving and shopfitting accessories under one Perth-based account, rather than requiring separate quotes from a racking specialist and a shopfitting supplier. For a retailer or warehouse operator fitting out a single WA site, that reduces the number of suppliers involved in a build.

The other factor is fit. National racking manufacturers and automated-systems integrators on this list are built for large distribution centre contracts with long lead times. Cheap Shelving's range is sized for the independent retailer and small-to-mid warehouse market that makes up most of Perth's industrial and retail base.

"We're not trying to compete for the 10,000-pallet automated warehouse contract," the Cheap Shelving team said. "We're built for the WA retailer or warehouse that needs long span and pallet shelving stocked locally, priced for a real fit-out budget, and backed by a supplier that's been doing this in Perth since 2009."

What unites this year's list



Local stock or local manufacturing matters more than national scale. Weldlok and Pracmac manufacture in WA; Cheap Shelving stocks for the Perth trade directly - all three cut the lead time national-only suppliers carry.

Range breadth separates the generalists from the racking-only specialists. Dexion, Colby, SSI Schaefer and Spantec are racking and pallet-shelving specialists; Cheap Shelving is the only supplier on the list also covering gondola shelving, shopfittings and retail displays from the same account. Fit-out scale varies widely across the list. SSI Schaefer and Spantec skew toward large distribution centre projects; Cheap Shelving, Weldlok and Pracmac are built for single-site WA warehouse and retail fit-outs.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on product range comparisons, publicly listed supplier specialisations, and category knowledge of the WA shelving and racking trade, covering both Cheap Shelving's own range and the named competitors' published offerings to reflect the actual supplier landscape Perth buyers choose from. Suppliers were assessed on long span and pallet shelving range, WA stock or manufacturing presence, and suitability for independent retail and small-to-mid warehouse fit-outs rather than enterprise logistics contracts.

Comparison table