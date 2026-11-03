MENAFN - GetNews)"RankAbove is an SEO & AI search performance playbook with easy to implement technical and content recommendations for your website that automatically evolve as evidence of working strategies is collected, verified, or debunked."The RankAbove search visibility platform combines webpage analysis, optimization recommendations, and performance tracking across SERPs and LLMs. Fulcrum Digital's 30-day RankAbove case study includes early results data on potential business impact of the platform. The app is free for 60 days. RankAbove was designed for SEO managers, marketers, merchandizers, and more who want to improve SEO, GEO & AEO at the speed of AI, while keeping human agency, expertise, and brand voice intact.

NEW YORK, NY - November 03, 2026 - Fulcrum Digital is offering free 60-day access to its newly launched product RankAbove, an agentic SEO and AI search optimization platform. The free 60-day plan gives users access to all the platform's current features, including recommendations for content and technical improvements, citation tracking and performance reporting across Google, Bing, Brave, ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok, Perplexity and AI Overviews.

What is RankAbove's“Free 60-Day Plan” and what is included?

RankAbove's free 60-day plan provides access to page analysis, content and technical recommendations, citation tracking and performance reporting. It includes five page scans in total, five tracked pages for 60 days and one user seat.

The free plan includes coverage of all connected search engines and AI platforms. Users must connect Google Search Console before running a page analysis. View the Free 60-Day Plan.

What is RankAbove and what does it help with?

RankAbove is a search optimization platform that analyzes webpages, recommends improvements, and tracks results. It brings search engine optimization (SEO), generative engine optimization (GEO), answer engine optimization (AEO) and accessibility into one workflow so users can view page performance across all four categories.

The platform helps teams identify content and technical issues, decide which recommendations fit their websites, and assess performance after implementing changes. Its analysis addresses traditional search results and visibility in AI-generated answers.

What are RankAbove's core features and benefits?

RankAbove connects page analysis with specific recommendations and ongoing measurement:

Page analysis: Assess content, technical factors, schema and accessibility alongside SEO, GEO and AEO scores.

Content optimization: Compare existing page content with suggested wording, headings, metadata, image descriptions and structural changes.

Search and citation tracking: Monitor supported search queries, AI prompts and citations to understand where website content appears.

Performance reporting: Review search visibility and referral traffic, with Google Search Console and Google Analytics integrations providing additional context, trust, and validation.



Marketing teams can use these capabilities to prioritize page improvements, review proposed changes and compare subsequent performance with initial analysis data. Explore RankAbove's capabilities.

How is RankAbove different from other SEO & AI Search performance software?

RankAbove combines SEO and AI search analysis, specific recommendations, human review, and learning from implemented changes. By tracking changes made to your webpages, RankAbove can determine the effectiveness of specific changes. Once a successful improvement is measured and validated, RankAbove will continue recommending such "plays" and strategies that improve search performance. If a strategy negatively impacts search performance, it will automatically be discontinued and removed from the recommendation set. The result is an always up-to-date playbook of search strategies users can implement site-wide.

RankAbove's capabilities include:

Connected search coverage across plans: Coverage includes Google, Bing and Brave, alongside ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude, Grok and Google AI Overviews. Every plan includes all connected search engines and AI platforms.

Recommendations that evolve: RankAbove automatically tracks implemented changes and observed outcomes to refine recommendations made during future page analyses.

Human control & input: Users create, review, rewrite, reject, or select recommendations created by the platform, then implement their choices through their existing website workflow.

Analysis independent of the CMS: RankAbove analyzes webpages without requiring users to move their websites to a particular content management system.

Accessibility alongside search optimization: Accessibility monitoring sits within the same workflow as content, technical SEO, GEO and AEO analysis.



What does the latest RankAbove case study show?

The latest before and after RankAbove case study findings include:



92% more AI referral traffic: After implementeing selected RankAbove recomendations across 10 webpages, Fulcrum Digital reported significantly more AI-referred sessions during the period of September 6–October 6, 2026, approximately 92% above the estimated monthly average for the preceding 11 months. The underlying referral-session counts were cross-checked and validated against Google Analytics 4. Google Search Console separately documented Google search visibility following the updates.

All 10 pages improved overall: The average AEO score improved across all 10 webpages, increasing from 69.3 to 84.0, a 14.7-point gain. Average overall scores increased from 83.1 to 87.7, with all 10 pages improving overall. SEO, GEO, AEO and A11Y scores improved: The score averages improved across all 10 webpages, with SEO, GEO, AEO, and accessibility scores improving overall.

100 New ChatGPT-referred sessions earned: RankAbove recorded exactly 100 sessions attributed to chatgpt across Fulcrum Digital's website during September 6 through October 6, 2026.



The scores cover 10 webpages, the referral figure covers the whole website, and the GSC figures cover the two named pages. RankAbove produced the optimization scores for SEO, GEO, AEO, Accessibility, and Overall performace (an average of these four scores); RankAbove recorded the separate traffic and search measurements, which we validated by GA4 and GSC.

Fulcrum Digital confirmed that no other changes were made to the 10 webpages during the case study period, though the analysis cannot rule out other factors as potentially responsible for the improvements. Read the complete 30-day RankAbove case study.

What do customers say about RankAbove?

Gabriel Vaz Freier, Web Experience Specialist, said the following in his rereview of the RankAbove platform on G2:

“I like that RankAbove gives me data-backed recommendations without taking control away from me. It shows what to fix and the predicted impact, while letting me choose what fits our brand, voice, and technical setup. I can see SEO, AEO, and GEO scores in one place, and a few focused changes helped our AEO score go from 69 to 84 in about 30 days. The score lined up with traffic we could see in GA4, including 113 verified AI-referred sessions in one month and a 92% rise in generative traffic sessions, led by ChatGPT. It saves me implementation time, and I couldn't find another app that does the same in one place. I also found the setup easy and smooth."

The review describes the value of seeing SEO, AEO and GEO assessments together, identifying priorities and saving implementation time. He also notes that recommendations require review to fit a company's brand and voice.

What does RankAbove cost?

RankAbove offers the free 60-day plan described above and four monthly paid plans:

1. Freelancer Edition: $75 per month

2. Starter Edition: $300 per month

3. Plus Edition: $750 per month

4. Pro Edition: $2,000 per month

All RankAbove plans include the same core features. Higher tiers increase page-scan allowances, tracking capacity and team seats. Custom Enterprise plans address additional organizational requirements. Compare available plans and allowances.

What kinds of companies use RankAbove?

RankAbove is built for marketing, search, content and digital teams responsible for website visibility. Its plans accommodate independent specialists, growing teams and enterprise organizations. Digital service providers, online retailers: fashion, beauty, electronics, apparel, home decor & furnishings; financial institutions, insurance providers, SaaS companies, and agencies can benefit from the unified search analytics suite RankAbove offers.

Where can anyone sign up to use RankAbove?

Users can register for RankAbove's free 60-day plan and start using RankAbove today. The Black Friday SEO & AI Search Playbook from RankAbove provides a practical 30-day workflow for establishing a search visibility baseline, prioritizing pages, implementing selected improvements, and comparing results. The guide can be used without RankAbove. The guide also includes the Fulcrum Digital case study and a tour of the platform.

ABOUT RANKABOVE

RankAbove is a Fulcrum Digital portfolio company. The product was co-created by Christopher Yin, Donald Pingaro, and Felipe Maldonado. As a SaaS platform, RankAbove provides an always-improving playbook for SEO & AI search performance, with recommendations that evolve as real search evidence changes. RankAbove helps web, SEO, marketing, merchandising, and content teams manage how their brand and products appear across traditional search engine results like Google, Bing, Brave, along with AI generated answers from major consumer AI tools like ChatGPT and even Google's AI Overviews. It finds visibility gaps, explains what changed, and turns the research into clear fixes your team can review and apply to any webpage, while tracking the results for every page scanned.