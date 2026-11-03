MENAFN - GetNews)"Daniel Olson Orlando hypnosis center"Orlando Hypnosis Center and founder Daniel Olson have released a new consumer pricing guide explaining how much quit-smoking hypnosis costs in Orlando, Florida, and what is included in a private two-session program.

ORLANDO, FL - November 3, 2026 - How Much Does Quit Smoking Hypnosis Cost in Orlando, FL? Orlando Hypnosis Center has answered that question directly by publishing a new online consumer guide at to give Central Florida residents clear, upfront information about private hypnosis pricing, session structure, and consultation procedures before they book an appointment.

According to founder Daniel Olson, who has practiced hypnosis in Central Florida for 35 years, one of the most frequent questions prospective clients ask is what a complete program costs and whether additional fees apply after the first appointment. Many service providers do not list their rates publicly, leaving consumers unsure of how to compare private one-on-one sessions against smartphone applications, group seminars, or retail products.

The newly released guide details the center's flat $497 program fee, which applies equally to in-person appointments at its Baldwin Park office in Orlando and online sessions for clients located outside the immediate area. Rather than charging by the hour or requiring open-ended packages, the program includes up to four hours of individualized, one-on-one support divided across two structured visits.

"When people research local services, they deserve a straightforward answer about the total fee and what that time includes," said Daniel Olson, founder of Orlando Hypnosis Center. "Publishing a clear breakdown helps individuals understand how private sessions are structured, what happens during the initial phone consultation, and whether the program is an appropriate fit for their personal goals before they commit any money."

The consumer guide outlines the four key components covered in the Orlando Hypnosis Center program structure:



Complimentary Phone Consultation: Before scheduling an appointment, prospective clients speak with Olson during a 15- to 20-minute telephone consultation. The call covers the caller's history, explains how hypnosis sessions are conducted, confirms the exact $497 program fee, and helps determine whether the caller is ready for the program.

Initial Private Session: The first appointment lasts up to two hours and is customized around the individual's daily routines, personal habits, and specific reasons for wanting to stop smoking, rather than relying on a standardized group script.

Included Follow-Up Session: The second visit is included in the program fee to provide additional support for everyday stress management, habit reinforcement, and common lifestyle concerns such as maintaining healthy eating routines. Administrative and Payment Policies: The guide answers common practical questions regarding scheduling and payment. While Orlando Hypnosis Center does not accept health insurance directly, the guide notes that clients who wish to use a Health Savings Account (HSA) or Flexible Spending Account (FSA) should call the office in advance and check with their plan administrator to confirm eligibility details. The office also maintains a standard 24-hour notice policy for rescheduling or canceling appointments.

In addition to explaining program costs, the resource discusses the structural differences between group seminars and private one-on-one sessions, emphasizing how individualized scheduling allows sessions to focus on personal routines and self-hypnosis relaxation techniques. All services provided by Orlando Hypnosis Center are non-medical in nature, and individual experiences vary.

Central Florida residents and out-of-town clients can read the full pricing guide at How Much Does Quit Smoking Hypnosis Cost in Orlando, FL? or learn more about the practice at Orlando Hypnosis Center.

About Orlando Hypnosis Center

Founded by Daniel Olson, Orlando Hypnosis Center provides private, one-on-one non-medical hypnosis services in Central Florida and online. With 35 years of practice experience, Olson works with clients from his Baldwin Park office in Orlando as well as surrounding communities including Winter Park, Maitland, Altamonte Springs, Winter Springs, Apopka, and Winter Garden.