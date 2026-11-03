Chandler Bathroom Remodeling Contractor Explains How Pre-Construction Documentation Reduces Scope Changes

MENAFN - GetNews)"Bathroom remodeling in Chandler, AZ"Phoenix Home Remodeling outlines how its Chandler bathroom projects settle shower details, fixture selections, and a written scope of work before demolition, and why that sequence keeps its change order rate at 2.1%.

CHANDLER, Arizona - November 3, 2026 - In residential remodeling, the price a homeowner signs is often not the price a homeowner pays. Change orders, the written price or scope increases issued after a construction agreement is signed, run between 20 and 32 percent across the residential remodeling industry. Most of them trace back to the same cause: decisions that were never written down before the crew started work.

Bathrooms are especially exposed to this problem. A bathroom packs plumbing, waterproofing, tile, glass, lighting, and cabinetry into a small footprint, and nearly every one of those elements depends on another. Many homes in the southeast Phoenix Valley, including Chandler, were built on slab-on-grade foundations, where the concrete floor sits directly on the ground. Moving a drain in one of those homes means cutting the slab, which changes both the cost and the schedule.

Phoenix Home Remodeling, a design-build interior remodeling company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, has built its process around documenting those decisions before construction begins. The company reports a change order rate of 2.1 percent, and it attributes that number to the planning work completed before anyone signs a construction contract.

Why bathroom scope changes start before demolition

A scope change rarely begins as a surprise on the job site. More often it begins months earlier as an open question. The shower size was discussed but not drawn. The vanity was chosen, but the drain position was not confirmed against it. A placeholder dollar amount, known as an allowance, stood in for a tile or fixture the homeowner had not yet selected.

Allowances are a common source of price escalation in remodeling because the actual selection frequently costs more than the placeholder. When a homeowner finally picks the tile or the shower valve, the difference becomes a change order. Phoenix Home Remodeling finalizes selections during design instead of pricing with allowances, so the construction price reflects the actual materials.

The scope of work itself is the other common gap. A scope of work is the written document that defines exactly what is and is not included in a project, and ambiguity in that document is the origin of most remodeling disputes. When the document is vague, two reasonable people can read it two different ways once the old tile is removed.

Phoenix Home Remodeling treats a scope change discovered mid-project as a planning failure rather than a homeowner expense. That view shapes how each Chandler bathroom project is documented before the first wall is opened.

How the company documents a bathroom before construction

Every client completes the company's Feasibility, Planning and Design phase before a construction agreement exists. The phase has three stages, and each one produces written records the crew later builds from.

The first stage, Feasibility, determines what is structurally, financially, and functionally realistic before design advances. For a bathroom, that includes layout evaluation, plumbing and electrical assessment, and identification of risks such as relocating a drain in a slab-on-grade home. Aging-in-place considerations, such as a curbless shower, wider clearances, or blocking in the walls for future grab bars, are reviewed at this stage when they apply.

The second stage, Detailed Planning, defines the full project in writing. It covers the complete scope of work, explicit inclusions and exclusions, trade coordination, construction sequencing, and setup of the homeowner portal. In-house estimators price the work from a maintained cost catalog rather than rough allowances.

The third stage, Design and Selections, settles how the bathroom will look and function. The in-house designer works with the homeowner on layout refinement, lighting and storage planning, and every material and finish selection, then produces 3D renderings so the homeowner can see the finished bathroom before demolition. Whenever a homeowner decision changes the price, the designer sends the updated number in writing at the time the decision is made, not at the end.

In a bathroom, this is where shower details and fixture selections are locked in. Shower size is the largest single cost factor in a primary bathroom, followed by the amount of vanity cabinetry. The niche location, glass, drain position, and vanity layout all affect one another, so deciding them together on paper lets the crew build to a finished plan.

Before a final construction proposal is issued, Ben Chesley or Mark Chesley, two of the company's three co-founders, walks the project at the home and reviews the scope of work directly with the homeowner. The homeowner then receives the completed design package, the finalized scope, and the final construction price. Homeowners in Chandler researching bathroom remodeling can review how the company approaches projects in the city here:

"Most of the change orders homeowners dread come from questions nobody answered before the work started," said Jeremy Maher, Co-Founder & COO of Phoenix Home Remodeling and author of Remodel Without Regret. "When the shower, the fixtures, and the scope are settled in writing first, the crew is building a plan instead of making decisions in the middle of someone's home."

What documentation changes once construction starts

The written record continues to matter after the construction agreement is signed. Construction is scheduled once materials are in hand, rather than starting demolition and ordering afterward. That keeps a bathroom from sitting half-finished while a backordered fixture is located.

The company keeps tile installation in house rather than subcontracting it. Waterproofing, the membrane and substrate system installed behind and beneath tile in wet areas, disappears from view as soon as tile goes up, and it is the most common point of failure in bathroom remodels. Keeping that trade in house means the people who planned the shower are accountable for how it is built.

A dedicated project manager runs the schedule, and daily logs and progress photos post to a homeowner portal available 24 hours a day. Crews protect the home with plastic zip walls, air scrubbers, drop cloths, and floor protection, with daily cleanup.

Through Phoenix Home Remodeling, construction on a primary bathroom typically runs 4 to 7 weeks, a guest bathroom typically runs 3 to 4 weeks, and a tub to shower conversion typically runs 2 to 3 weeks. Those timelines cover construction only. The planning and design phase comes first and varies with the complexity of the project and how quickly selections are finalized.

For Chandler homeowners comparing contractors, the documents provided before construction are a practical point of comparison. A written scope with clear inclusions and exclusions, final selections in place of allowances, and a price tied to a completed design each answer questions that would otherwise surface after demolition.

Recognition for Phoenix Home Remodeling includes:



Acknowledged by Home Builder Digest as a Top Bathroom Remodeling Contractor in Chandler, AZ

Designated a Top Remodeling Contractor in Chandler, AZ by Expertise

Best of Houzz, Service, 2020 through 2026

Better Business Bureau A+ accredited business since 2018 4.9-star average across more than 200 public reviews



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About Phoenix Home Remodeling:

Phoenix Home Remodeling is a design-build interior remodeling company based in Chandler, Arizona, specializing in kitchens, bathrooms, showers, and whole-home remodels. Its planning-first process completes design, material selections, and 3D renderings before construction begins, and fixed pricing is set only after planning is finalized. Co-founded in 2017 by Jeremy Maher, Ben Chesley, and Mark Chesley, the company has completed more than 1,000 kitchen and bathroom remodels across the Phoenix Valley. Phoenix Home Remodeling is licensed under Arizona ROC #313636 (B-3), has been BBB Accredited with an A+ rating since 2018, holds a 4.9-star average across 200+ reviews, and backs its work with a 2-year workmanship guarantee. The company is a member of NARI, NKBA, and Local First Arizona. Learn more at phxhomeremodeling.