Barratt Redrow And Vistry Trading Updates: Is UK Housing Turning A Corner?

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) Barratt Redrow and Vistry trading updates: is the UK housing market turning a corner?

Barratt Redrow updates on 4 November and Vistry on 5 November. Here's what investors should watch across reservation rates, cash generation and the strategic reset at Vistry.

Source: Bloomberg Technical analysis Trading Leverage trading CFD Stock market Fundamental analysis

Written by

Axel Rudolph FSTA

Chief Technical Analyst

Publication date 2026-11-03T15:12:03+0000 Barratt Redrow and Vistry trading updates: is the UK housing market turning a corner?

The latest updates from Barratt Redrow and Vistry Group arrive at a critical point for the UK housing sector. Mortgage affordability remains challenging, construction costs are elevated and consumer confidence has been vulnerable to economic and geopolitical uncertainty. At the same time, government efforts to boost housing supply and support affordable homebuilding offer potential longer-term opportunities.

Those looking to invest in UK housebuilders can do so through IG Invest or our share dealing service, while traders can access individual share prices via spread betting or CFD trading.

Barratt Redrow: sales momentum versus planning delays

Barratt Redrow's trading statement on 4 November will be the first opportunity to assess whether its positive start to the financial year has continued. In its September full-year results, the group reported 17,667 home completions for FY2026, up 5% year on year, with revenue increasing 6.6% to £6.06 billion. Adjusted profit before tax, however, fell 7.1% to £572.8 million, reflecting pressure on margins.

The group's net private reservation rate improved to 0.62 per outlet per week between 29 June and 6 September, compared with 0.55 for the previous financial year. Forward sales reached 11,200 homes worth £3.34 billion, ahead of the comparable figures a year earlier. These are encouraging indicators of demand, although the reservation rate included a contribution from private rental sector and other multi-unit sales.

Investors will want to know whether reservation rates have held up as the autumn selling season progresses. The balance between selling prices and incentives will be equally important: discounts and contributions towards buyers' costs can support volumes, but may erode margins.

Planning delays remain another obstacle. Barratt Redrow reduced its FY2027 completion guidance to 17,500–17,900 homes, from 17,700–18,200 previously, citing delays in the planning system and fewer expected sales outlets. The update should clarify whether the revised target remains achievable and whether the number of outlets is recovering.

The group has additional scope to improve profitability through its integration of Redrow. It delivered £73 million of cost synergies in FY2026 and reiterated its £100 million target. Investors will be looking for evidence that those savings, combined with improved operational efficiency, can offset build-cost inflation and weaker margins.

Shareholder returns will also feature prominently. Barratt Redrow announced a £400 million capital return for FY2027, including a share buyback of approximately £386 million. With net cash of £772.8 million at the end of June, the group has greater financial flexibility than many of its peers.

Vistry: cash generation and a strategic reset

Vistry's update on 5 November will carry greater significance because the group is attempting to rebuild investor confidence after a difficult first half and a substantial strategic overhaul.

Its September results revealed an adjusted pre-tax loss of £83.3 million for the six months to 30 June, compared with a profit of £80.6 million a year earlier. Adjusted revenue fell 9% to £1.70 billion, while completions declined 8% to 6,304 homes. The loss reflected discounting to release cash from unsold private homes and around £50 million of early costs associated with the chief executive's review.

The reported pre-tax loss was considerably larger, at £661.3 million, after a £475 million goodwill impairment and an additional £73.2 million building-safety provision. Net debt rose to £468.8 million at the end of June, from £293.1 million a year earlier.

Chief executive Adam Daniels is repositioning Vistry as a smaller, more geographically focused specialist in mixed-tenure housing, combining private sales with homes delivered to affordable-housing providers and private rented-sector partners.

The plan includes reducing the group's operating regions from 25 to 12, cutting its owned land bank from 51,000 to 36,000 plots and targeting approximately 12,000 annual completions over the medium term. Vistry has identified £50 million of additional annual overhead savings, on top of £25 million previously identified, with the combined savings expected to be achieved within two years.

The November update must demonstrate that this restructuring is translating into better cash generation and more disciplined trading.

Vistry reported that open-market conditions deteriorated during the summer as customer confidence weakened and affordability constraints persisted. Its open-market sales rate slowed to 0.3 reservations per outlet per week. The company expects affordable and partner-funded activity to support the second half, but investors will need evidence that these transactions are progressing as planned.

Management expects adjusted pre-tax profit of approximately £165 million for FY2026, excluding strategic review-related items, and around £185 million for FY2027, subject to broadly stable market conditions. It also expects to finish 2026 with a broadly neutral cash position, weaker than previously anticipated.

Investors will therefore be watching closely for progress on the disposal of assets, reductions in work in progress, lower debt and the conversion of Vistry's forward order book into completed homes.

For those wanting to understand more about how to assess shares in companies at different stages of recovery, our resources on how to invest in stocks cover the key concepts in accessible detail.

The wider UK housebuilding outlook

Both companies operate in a market where mortgage costs, affordability and buyer confidence remain decisive. Higher borrowing costs – especially amid this week's anticipated Bank of England (BoE) 25 basis point rate hike to 4.00% - could discourage prospective buyers from proceeding, while government support for affordable housing may benefit builders with exposure to housing associations and mixed-tenure developments.

However, any recovery is unlikely to be uniform. Barratt Redrow's scale, strong balance sheet and integration synergies offer a degree of resilience, but planning delays and margin pressure remain obstacles. Vistry has structural exposure to affordable housing, yet must prove that its revised strategy can deliver consistent profits and reduce financial risk.

Analyst ratings

Analysts rate Barratt Redrow as a 'buy' with a mean long-term price target at 331.35 pence, around 2% above its current share price and Vistry as a 'hold' with a mean long-term price target at 312.67 pence, around 12% above its current share price (as of 3 November 2026).

Source: LSEG Data & Analytics Technical analysis of the Barratt Redrow and Vistry share price

Barratt Redrow shares have endured a difficult year, falling by over 35% to their May 235.4p low before significantly recovering to their 357.9p late September high, but still down around 13% year-to-date.

Barratt Redrow daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView

The shares nonetheless trade back above their 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 300.9p and technically remain in a medium-term uptrend while the mid-September low at 273.3p holds.

Only failure there may provoke a deeper sell-off towards the May highs at 269.5p–268.0p and perhaps the March-to-May lows of 249.3p–235.4p.

A rise and daily chart close above the late October high at 344.5p would push the September peak at 357.9p to the fore, an advance above which may put the 380p region back on the cards.

The Vistry share price – down 55% year-to-date – has been trading in a protracted sideways trading range since May but is currently trying to recover from its 216.0p early October 27-year low.

Vistry daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView

For any recovery to gain traction a rise and daily chart close above the 319.0p-to-320.6p August-to-September highs would need to be seen. Even then the April-to-May highs at 360.8p-to-380.4p may cap the upside.

Technical support may be found between the 11 August-to-24 September lows at 242.2p-to-237.2p.

What to watch

For Barratt Redrow, the priorities are reservation rates, forward sales, incentives, planning approvals, completion guidance and progress towards its £100 million synergy target.

For Vistry, investors will focus on cash generation, open-market sales, partner-funded transactions, debt reduction and whether its restructuring remains on track. The forward price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of around 7.5x, reflects both depressed earnings expectations and deep scepticism about the recovery path, though.

The bottom line: Barratt Redrow's update will test the resilience of demand and its ability to protect margins, while Vistry faces the more urgent task of demonstrating that its strategic reset is working. Together, the two updates should offer a useful indication of whether the UK housing market is stabilising or whether affordability and economic uncertainty will continue to constrain the sector.

How to invest in UK housebuilder sharesDo your research on Barratt Redrow and Vistry, the trading updates on 4 and 5 November respectively, and the key metrics to watchDownload IG Invest or open a share dealing account with usSearch for Barratt Redrow (BTRW) or Vistry Group (VTY) in our platform or appChoose the number of shares or value of money you'd like to investPlace your trade Important to know

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