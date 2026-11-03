Jordan Promotes Ethical Nursing Migration At Asia-Pacific Health Conference

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 3 (Petra) - The Jordanian Nursing Council (JNC) participated in the 14th Asia Pacific Action Alliance on Human Resources for Health (AAAHRH) conference in Indonesia, held under the theme Building Tomorrow's Health Workforce: Bridging Governance, Education, and Digital Transformation for Sustainable Health Systems.

JNC Secretary-General Hani Nawafleh told a panel on health workforce migration that expanding international opportunities for Jordanian talent requires equal investment in local career growth to preserve quality care.

He added that under the presidency of HRH Princess Muna Al Hussein, the JNC connects education and qualification with structured employment and professional advancement pathways.

He noted that Jordan's 2026 Nursing and Midwifery Specialization and Technical Classification System provides a framework for regulating specialized tracks and utilizing skills across health institutions.

Effective mobility management, Nawafleh explained, requires tracking staff movement across domestic sectors and institutions, as well as departures and returns, relying on precise data regarding vacancies, specialties, and geographic distribution.

He noted that graduate numbers alone do not indicate a surplus available for overseas deployment. A specialized national committee on nursing migration has been formed to balance national labor market needs with international career prospects.

Nawafleh pointed to the JNC's Pearson VUE Test Center in Amman, which enables qualified nurses to take the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) licensing exam locally.

Regarding international partnerships, he cited the JNC's collaboration with Cleveland Clinic London to facilitate the assessment and recruitment of Jordanian nurses meeting UK professional registration standards, while calling for broader partnerships that encompass training, knowledge exchange, and specialized skill development.

On ethical recruitment, worker rights protection, and joint investment in training, Nawafleh called for shared responsibility between source and destination countries. He urged facilitating the return of experienced professionals to contribute to education, training, and healthcare delivery, transforming brain drain into mutual capacity-building.

//Petra// HA