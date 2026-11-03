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Hashemite University, Queen's University Belfast Eye Training Cooperation

Hashemite University, Queen's University Belfast Eye Training Cooperation


Date: 2026-11-03 11:38:45

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, Nov. 3 (Petra) - Hashemite University (HU) President Khaled Hyari and Queen's University of Belfast (QUB) Professor Colin McCoy met on Tuesday to canvas enhancing academic and research cooperation.

Hyari voiced the university's commitment to building international partnerships that foster knowledge exchange, modernize higher education, and expand practical learning and specialized training for students and faculty.

Noting the 15-year mutual collaborative relations, he expressed a shared desire to broaden joint work through specialized workshops and training programs, aligned with market demands.

In turn, McCoy lauded the Hashemite University's academic and research achievements, mentioning the importance of expanding institutional links, exploring joint scientific research, and advancing knowledge exchange.

Founded in 1845 in the UK, Queen's University Belfast is globally recognized for its contributions to scientific research and innovation.

//Petra// HA

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Jordan News Agency

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