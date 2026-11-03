PSD Inspected Over 1M Vehicles In Winter Inspection Campaign

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 3 (Petra) –Public Security Directorate (PSD) has announced a one-week extension of its national vehicle inspection campaign, known as the "Winter Campaign," effective November 11, 2026.

The initiative aims to ensure that vehicles comply with technical requirements of the winter season, ultimately aimed to reduce traffic accidents and enhance road safety.

The extension follows a strong positive response from the public, as over 1 million vehicles were already checked.

In its statement, the PSD Traffic Department has urged vehicle owners to address any identified defects, aimed to ensure all vehicle parts are properly functioining.

Under the campaign, technically defective vehicles are issued a formal notice, granting a one-week grace period to rectify defects.

Owners of defective cars are required to address issues by visiting any licensing department, traffic department, highway patrol station, or comprehensive government service center to finalize the process and submit the notice.

//Petra// AG