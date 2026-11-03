Jordan Calls For Integrated Arab Transport Network At Alexandria Summit

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 3 (Petra) - Minister of Transport Nidal Qatamin participated on Tuesday in the 39th session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Transport in Alexandria, joining regional ministers and delegates to advance transport and logistics integration.

In his address, Qatamin described the transport sector as a "vital pillar" of economic, food, and energy security, asserting that seamless logistics networks are "essential" to supply chain stability and trade continuity across the Arab world.

Qatamin called for an integrated regional network connecting ports, roads, railways, and logistics hubs to ensure resilient trade routes. He advocated for joint public-private partnerships, simplified customs procedures, and digital data exchange to cut shipping costs and streamline cross-border movement.

Pointing to Jordan's growing logistics role, Qatamin noted that cargo traffic through the Port of Aqaba reached approximately 19.7 million tons during the first nine months of the year, a 12 percent year-over-year increase, complemented by rising trade volumes across several Jordanian land borders. He stressed that future progress requires moving from coordination to execution through funded joint projects.

Qatamin met with his Egyptian counterpart Kamel Wazir on the sidelines of the summit to overview logistics cooperation, border center enhancements, and measures to ease transit freight movement between Amman and Cairo.

The officials voiced their commitment to removing trade barriers and leveraging each country's strategic location to bolster regional commerce.

//Petra// HA