Jordan Named Guest Of Honor At 50Th Baghdad International Fair

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Baghdad, Nov. 3 (Petra) - Iraq's Ministry of Trade announced on Tuesday that Jordan will serve as the guest of honor for the 50th edition of the Baghdad International Fair.

State Company for Iraqi Fairs and Commercial Services Director General Muthanna Janabi told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that selecting Jordan displays the historical ties between Amman and Baghdad, as well as their economic and commercial cooperation.

Janabi said that the trade fair will offer direct networking opportunities for Jordanian business leaders, investors, and trade officials to meet with Iraqi counterparts and international delegations.

The platform intends to expand trade exchange, establish joint ventures, and bolster the presence of Jordanian products in the Iraqi market across multiple economic sectors.

Iraqi economic expert Ali Khalifa noted that Iraq-Jordan trade goes beyond standard bilateral import and export, representing a strategic economic partnership linked to geography, energy, transport, food security, investment, and reconstruction, with roots dating back to the establishment of the Iraqi state in 1921.

He added that Iraq remains a "vital" export market for Jordanian goods, complemented by essential Iraqi exports to Jordan.

//Petra// HA