Zelensky Announces Meetings Of U.S., European And Ukrainian Teams In Brussels

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state made the statement at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Tomorrow, our teams will also be in Brussels, and there will be meetings. America, Europe, NATO and Ukraine will discuss recovery packages and security guarantees and will work at the team level,” he said.

In addition, Zelensky said that the trilateral format involving Ukraine, the United States and Russia is expected to resume on November 10-11. The work will also be conducted at the team level.

“We expect that work in this format and our other diplomatic steps will pave the way for a trilateral format at the leaders' level. It is precisely such a format, at the leaders' level, that can resolve the key issues needed to achieve lasting peace and guaranteed security,” he said.

The President noted that Ukraine is coordinating with Germany and other European partners on the main points of the negotiations.

“Europe is part of the process. This is essential. And Europe is part of the process of achieving peace. We are doing everything to ensure that we have a common European view of all security challenges and of how and with what this war should end. Peace must be worthy, and then peace can become lasting. This is one of our key principles,” he said.

Zelensky, Merz hold talks in

As reported by Ukrinform, the United States will mediate working-level talks between Ukraine and Russia on November 10-11 in Abu Dhabi, UAE.