Zelensky Outlines Key Topics For Trilateral Meeting In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian President said this at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“The American side has already signaled that it wants to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine and a recovery package for our country. They are also discussing with our team the issues that we want to raise at the November 10-11 meeting in Abu Dhabi,” Zelensky said in response to a question from an Ukrinform correspondent.

He noted that, first of all, Ukraine is interested in raising the issue of a ceasefire targeting energy and critical infrastructure. Second is the unblocking of the Black Sea.

“Not only Ukraine is interested in this. In my view, Russia is interested as well, but certainly so are other countries in Africa and Asia, as well as various partners of ours,” Zelensky said.

The third issue, he said, is the return of people.“We need to discuss how we can step up exchanges – ideally an all-for-all exchange, but at the very least how we can increase the number of exchanges and accelerate the return of people home,” Zelensky explained.

In addition, the participants are expected to prepare a meeting of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia and the United States during the talks in Abu Dhabi. The President added that the meeting should be held with Europe's participation.

“There can be no stable and lasting peace if Europe is not involved in the negotiations in one form or another,” he noted.

announces meetings of U.S., European and Ukrainian teams in Brussel

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said that the United States would mediate working-level talks between Ukraine and Russia on November 10-11 in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Witkoff said that the United States seeks to build on the progress achieved in Kyiv, Oslo and St. Petersburg in order to reach a comprehensive and lasting peace agreement that would provide reliable security for future generations.