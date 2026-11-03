SSU Identifies Around 100 People Involved In Unrest In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka

MENAFN - UkrinForm) SSU Deputy Head Ivan Rudnytskyi said this at a briefing, according to Ukrinform.

“Searches are currently being conducted at the homes of some of these individuals, and decisions are being made on their detention and the serving of notices of suspicion. SSU investigators and operational units are working closely with their counterparts in the National Police. We are also in close contact with the National Guard leadership and the prosecutors overseeing the criminal proceedings,” Rudnytskyi said.

He also noted that the organizers had planned the unrest in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka and intended to provoke a public outcry.

“A few words about the main organizers of this crime. I want to confirm that they planned this event with one goal in mind: to abduct a National Guard serviceman. To achieve this, they resorted to various manipulations and acts of fraud. They also sought to attract widespread public attention to the incident so that other people might become involved,” Rudnytskyi said.

He stressed that their actions had been documented and stopped, adding that the situation in Kyiv and the surrounding region was now calm and under control.

Rudnytskyi also said that the SSU had opened criminal proceedings under Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code (obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period) and Article 114-2 (unauthorized dissemination of information about the deployment of the Defense Forces).

In addition, he said, prosecutors had decided to merge a separate case investigated by the National Police under Article 294 of the Criminal Code, which concerns mass riots, with these two proceedings.

General Staff responds to events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka

As reported by Ukrinform, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) launched criminal proceedings over the events that took place in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka on November 2. The case was opened under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code (exceeding authority or official powers by a military official).

According to available information, the events unfolded near a private house used to temporarily accommodate National Guard servicemen who had returned to their units after unauthorized absence.

After reports alleging the unlawful detention of servicemen near the house circulated on social media, a crowd gathered at the site. The situation escalated into clashes, during which shots were fired and police vehicles were damaged.

According to Military Ombudsman Olha Reshetylova (Kobylianska), the military unit's deployment site in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka housed servicemen who had fought in Mariupol and at Azovstal, endured Russian captivity and subsequently returned to service.

Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov, who visited the scene of the clashes the previous day, said on November 3 that efforts were underway to develop appropriate responses to the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka and prevent further provocations.

Photo: Suspilne Novyny/Daria Hryhorenko